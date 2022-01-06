While Gordon Ramsay may have some strict rules in the kitchen, the celebrity chef also falls under the category of a protective dad, as he recently revealed he crashed his daughter’s date via FaceTime.

The celebrity chef discussed the “really bad” thing he did during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, where he revealed that he decided to intervene when his eldest daughter, Megan, 23, was out with her ex-boyfriend.

“I did something really bad last week,” Ramsay explained. “Megan started seeing her ex-boyfriend again and his name’s Byron. He was OK to begin with. A little bit wet. You want a man to date your daughter and he was just a little bit pathetic.”

Ramsay then detailed how his other daughter, Tilly, 20, helped him get in contact with Byron while he was with Megan.

“I kid you not. I found out his telephone number from our youngest daughter, Tilly,” the chef explained. “So she gave me [his number] and said: ‘Dad, don’t do this.’ I said: ‘No, just give me the number, in the event anything’s wrong, I need his number on my phone.’”

Ramsay then revealed that he had other plans for the phone number, telling Clarkson that he chose to FaceTime his daughter’s date while they were having dinner.

“So I waited to find out when they’re having dinner together and I FaceTimed him,” Ramsay continued, prompting Clarkson to ask the Kitchen Nightmares host: “Did your daughter kill you?”

“He sort of answered the phone, this thing was shaking,” Ramsay said, referring to Byron’s phone. “I said: ‘Byron, it’s me, not your future father-in-law, you little (expletive).’”

Ramsay noted that the conversation with Byron didn’t last for very long, as Megan stepped in.

“Megan went over and pushed and cut me off, which was so rude,” he said jokingly. “I was just in the middle of having a proper chat.”

Aside from Tilly and Megan, Ramsay and his wife, Tana Ramsay, have three other kids: twins Holly and Jack, 22, and Oscar, who is two.

As for why Ramsay had no problem invading Megan’s date, this isn’t the first time he’s opened up about his children’s relationship rules.

While speaking with The Sun in 2017, Ramsay discussed his friendship with former soccer player, David Beckham. The famous chef also emphasised how close his family is to Beckham, his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their four kids: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10.

However, according to Ramsay, both he and Beckham decided that their children would not be allowed to date one another. “Three girls and a boy, and three boys and a girl,” Ramsay said. “You’d be amazed at the synergy. We’ve promised that no one dates anybody, and so far…”

“If Holly said: ‘Yeah, Brooklyn and I…’ it would be: ‘No, Holly,’” he added.

Although he may be a stern father, Ramsay has also expressed his support for his children on a number of occasions.

Last December, Holly, who has discussed her challenges with depression and mental health in her podcast, 21 & Over with Holly Ramsay, shared a post on Instagram in celebration of her one-year sobriety. In the comments, her dad made it clear just how proud he was, writing: “What an incredible young lady and words can’t explain enough how proud you make me feel love you so much Dad.”