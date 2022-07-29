Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Gordon Ramsay has sparked outrage for playfully examining a group of lambs to decide which one he wanted to “eat” first.

In a recent video posted to his TikTok, the 55-year-old celebrity chef could be seen approaching the edge of a pen, where the lambs are, and said: “I’m going to eat you.”

As he climbed onto the enclosure, he rubbed his hands together and said, “yummy, yum, yum,” multiple times. He then looked closer at the animals and asked, “which one’s going to the oven first?,” before pointing at the lamb he wanted.

He jumped into the pen, prompting the lambs to run towards the opposite direction of him. With his arms open wide, Ramsay announced that it was “oven time”.

In the caption, he jokingly wrote: “The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video.”

As of 29 July, the video has more than 7.1m views, with users in the comments appalled by Ramsay and the fact that he would consider slaughtering those lambs.

“Gordon please leave them alone,” one wrote. “Find the lamb sauce, not the lamb.”

“Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” another added.

A third person claimed: “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s too late.

On the other hand, there were some viewers who thought the video was funny and were amused by Ramsay’s behaviour.

“Gordon Ramsay keeping it real as usual,” one wrote, while another added: “I’m a vegetarian…and I found this funny.”

Many viewers questioned whether “That Vegan Teacher”—a controversial vegan and animal activist Kadie Karen Diekmeyer— could come across Ramsay’s video and call him a “villain”.

Back in January 2021, Ramsay expressed his love for meat and shared a response to Diekmeyer, who had encouraged him not to eat meat, on TikTok.

“Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay, Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay,” she sang. “And if you call me a ‘donut,’ that’s fine, as long as you’re vegan from now on.”

In his response, Ramsay nodded along to the tune and called Diekmeyer a “vegan donut,” before taking a bite out of a beef burger.

However, this isn’t to say that he’s against plant-based food. During an episode of MasterChef earlier this month, via People, he confessed that he “actually loves vegan food,” although it took him “20 years to get to this point”.