Gordon Ramsay sparks outrage for playfully picking out lambs to ‘eat’: ‘That crosses the line’
The chef announced to the lambs that it was “oven time”.
Related: Gordon Ramsay admits he loves vegan dishes!
Gordon Ramsay has sparked outrage for playfully examining a group of lambs to decide which one he wanted to “eat” first.
In a recent video posted to his TikTok, the 55-year-old celebrity chef could be seen approaching the edge of a pen, where the lambs are, and said: “I’m going to eat you.”
As he climbed onto the enclosure, he rubbed his hands together and said, “yummy, yum, yum,” multiple times. He then looked closer at the animals and asked, “which one’s going to the oven first?,” before pointing at the lamb he wanted.
He jumped into the pen, prompting the lambs to run towards the opposite direction of him. With his arms open wide, Ramsay announced that it was “oven time”.
In the caption, he jokingly wrote: “The Lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video.”
As of 29 July, the video has more than 7.1m views, with users in the comments appalled by Ramsay and the fact that he would consider slaughtering those lambs.
“Gordon please leave them alone,” one wrote. “Find the lamb sauce, not the lamb.”
“Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line,” another added.
A third person claimed: “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it’s too late.
On the other hand, there were some viewers who thought the video was funny and were amused by Ramsay’s behaviour.
“Gordon Ramsay keeping it real as usual,” one wrote, while another added: “I’m a vegetarian…and I found this funny.”
Many viewers questioned whether “That Vegan Teacher”—a controversial vegan and animal activist Kadie Karen Diekmeyer— could come across Ramsay’s video and call him a “villain”.
Back in January 2021, Ramsay expressed his love for meat and shared a response to Diekmeyer, who had encouraged him not to eat meat, on TikTok.
“Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay, Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay,” she sang. “And if you call me a ‘donut,’ that’s fine, as long as you’re vegan from now on.”
In his response, Ramsay nodded along to the tune and called Diekmeyer a “vegan donut,” before taking a bite out of a beef burger.
However, this isn’t to say that he’s against plant-based food. During an episode of MasterChef earlier this month, via People, he confessed that he “actually loves vegan food,” although it took him “20 years to get to this point”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies