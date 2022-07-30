Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gordon Ramsay has fallen foul to a raft of vehement criticism for posting a TikTok that shows him picking out a lamb he claims to plan on eating.

The video, shared to the platform on Thursday 28 July, shows the Hell’s Kitchen star clambering into an enclosure housing several lambs while singing: “Yummy yum yum. I’m going to eat you!”

The lambs approach him, and he asks: “Which one’s going in the oven first?”

“You!” he said before jumping into the pen, sending the lambs scrambling to the far end.

“Oven time!” he adds.

“The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video…” the British chef captioned the video, which has amassed more than 900,000 likes.

The caption references an infamous video from a 2006 episode of Hell’s Kitchen, during which Ramsey, amid a whirlwind of profranties, screams to his chefs: “Where is the lamb sauce?”

Ramsay’s latest post has received a wave of scathing comments as certain viewers expressed their upset that he was joking about killing the lamb.

One user wrote: “Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. 💀 Someone do something before it’s to [sic] late.”

Another added: “Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line.”

Echoing the sentiment of many commenters, a third said: “I’m not vegan but this makes me really sad.”

“Imagine just sleeping, waking up in the middle of the night and hear this from the corner of your bed,” one joked.

Ramsey is yet to comment on the reaction to his video.