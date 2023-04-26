Got a question? JustAnswer has the answer for every situation

We’re in the age of instant, endless information at your fingertips, but how is that helpful when you don’t know where to look or who to trust? The simplest question like, “Who can help me do my taxes?” can quickly turn into an hours-long search that ends in nothing more than a headache - or worse, a scam.

JustAnswer wants to help you streamline the search process and provide safe, reliable, and trustworthy answers to all your pressing inquiries. Their list of suggested topics you might find helpful is extensive, including (but not limited to!) questions in the following categories:

Doctors

Parking tickets

Printers

Veterinary services

Mechanics

Computer Techs

Lawyers

Plumbers

Have all your questions answered by JustAnswer now

How does it work?

JustAnswer works in three easy steps.

First up, ask for help: Simply click on “Ask A Question” and type in what you need to know, then JustAnswer will pair you with the ideal Expert to answer. The 12,000+ Experts on JustAnswer range from doctors to home improvement specialists, and JustAnswer does all the work for you in figuring out who can provide the best help in minutes.

Next up, relax and wait for your assigned Expert to reach out. You can talk on the phone, text, or chat online to get the information you need, and you can even send documents and photos over the web for review!

Once you’ve swapped information with the Expert, they’ll offer guidance and support to help you reach a satisfying conclusion as quickly as possible. No one likes long lines, automated voice messaging services, or chatting with robots; JustAnswer knows this and works hard to ensure you have a pleasant, successful experience, free of these inconveniences.

(JustAnswer)

Why is this better than simply looking up what I need online?

For starters, we know how overwhelming even the simplest Google search can be. If you typed in “best doctor in my area,” right now, you’d get thousands of results in seconds - but which of those could you trust?

JustAnswer removes the noise from that search by using the questions you ask to hone in on the right person to help. Every Expert passes a rigorous Multi-step Expert Quality Process that reviews their licensing, certification, and qualifications, so you’ll receive the best one-on-one service from a trusted, verified source.

And all of that knowledge is backed by what an internet search cannot provide: Experts on JustAnswer are real humans. It’s hard to feel cared for when you’re talking with chatbots or navigating automated voice commands, but the compassion and warmth you’ll find with JustAnswer is a welcomed service in an often-cold world. Sensitive topics like divorce, assault, and family conflict are just a few of the issues you might inquire about, and you can trust you’re in good hands.

How much do these services cost?

With so many folks on a fixed budget, JustAnswer aims to provide quick, effective answers at a monthly rate that could save you thousands on doctor’s visits, legal advice, unnecessary trips to the vet, and more.

What you’ll pay depends largely on what type of advice you’ll need, as well as the length of time you think you’ll need access to answers. Their pricing system includes $55/month for veterinarian access, $79/month for lawyers, $45/month for mechanics, and $55/month for doctors - the full list is easy to access on JustAnswer’s website .

You’ll also pay a one-time $5 sign-up fee, and if you only have one question, you can easily cancel your membership before next month’s billing cycle. Think of it like this: If you have a pressing legal question that may require further intervention, you’ll pay under $90 to have strong, reliable guidance on your next steps - that’s a lot cheaper than booking an hour in a traditional legal office.

(JustAnswer)

Sign up now to start saving time, money, and the hassle of searching

Armed with this information, now is the time to try JustAnswer for yourself!

Sign up takes seconds – simply provide your email address and preferred password, and you’re automatically taken to the home page where you can start asking questions right away.

Take it one step further by downloading the JustAnswer app and you’ll receive two free phone calls per month – that’s a value of $40 each, and answers are often easier and quicker to sort out when you speak directly to your Expert.

And if you are still unsure or unclear, check out the FAQs to answer anything else you want to know – JustAnswer values transparency and wants you to have the answers you need today.

Sign up for JustAnswer now