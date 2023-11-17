Grandmother shuts down criticism her outfit is ‘inappropriate’ for her age

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A stylish grandmother has fiercely defended her fashion choice after online critics said her outfit was “inappropriate.”

On 18 October, Candice Cima, the 76-year-old New York state woman behind the “Life in my 70s” blog, shared a clip from her Amazon try-on haul, highlighting one maxi dress. The exercise enthusiast and former model, known for proudly showing off her trendy looks, danced around in a brown knit dress which came down to her mid-calves.

“It’s very comfortable. It’s nice-fitting. Now, it is body-hugging, so if you’re not interested in a body-hugging dress, this wouldn’t be the one for you,” Cima told her followers. “So although it is body hugging it has the weight to hang nicely.”

The video, posted to Cima’s other social media platforms as well, was met with a myriad of commentary, with an overwhelming majority hating on her choice of clothing.

“Not suitable for the arms after a certain age,” a harsh reviewer wrote, while another said: “Great color and style; however, you must wear the sweater over it. The dress is not attractive on you without the sweater over it.”

“No, it’s too young for you. No disrespect,” a blunt viewer proclaimed.

Meanwhile, an even more direct follower said: “No, older women should not wear form-fitting dresses like that. It shows off a sagging butt. Looser fitting would be much better. You’re very attractive but that dress is not for a sagging body or skin.”

Others told Cima she was better off covering up with the matching, baggy long-sleeve knit she had in her hand.

Amid the overwhelming amount of hate pouring into her comments section, supporters came to her defence. “All the jealous women on this thread are makin‘ me laugh! You have got this girl! without the top. Looks lovely,” a woman said.

Speaking with Today, Cima explained how this particular flood of judgements were unlike anything she’s gotten before. The confident woman with 11 grandchildren said she thought there would be internet sleuths with outlandish perspectives but didn’t think so many would flock to this specific post.

“It’s not the first time this has happened, but this one surprised me,” she told the outlet. “People have such outdated notions about age-appropriate fashion, and that needs to change.”

“It’s perfectly appropriate to have wrinkled skin at 76, and I’m not ashamed of it,” she continued. “Sometimes I want to respond, ‘Should I cover my face too, because I have wrinkles there?’”

With over 168,000 followers on Instagram, Cima has been working to grow her lifestyle and fashion blog since 2019. Her initial motivation was to promote older people’s fashion on social media after realising the lack of influencers advocating for women her age.

“I saw an opportunity to talk about how to dress as you get older. Women have been conditioned to think they need to cover up because that’s what their mothers and grandmothers did,” she remarked. “We need to shift the way we think about age. We don’t need to adhere to these old ideas in a modern world.”

The Independent has contacted Cima for a comment.