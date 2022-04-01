A 92-year-old grandmother has revealed a list of light-hearted rules for her funeral, leaving millions of her social media followers amused.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Lill Droniak, @grandma_droniak, shared a list of rules that she’s set in place for her funeral. She began by explaining that guests shouldn’t “cry too much.”

“You can cry but don’t cry too much,” she said. “Don’t make a fool of yourself.”

For her second rule, she noted that a woman named Bertha would not be allowed to attend. “Bertha is not invited,” she explained. “Don’t let her in.”

For Droniak’s final rule, she encouraged her guests to drink after the funeral is over, in honour of her.

“And you better get drunk afterward,” she continued. “Take a shot for me.”

However, Droniak did note that the video isn’t to say that she’s expecting her funeral to happen right away, as the caption reads: “It won’t be anytime soon but don’t forget it.”

As of 1 April, the video has more than 12.m views, with multiple TikTok users in the comments asking the grandmother to explain what happened with Bertha.

“WE NEED STORY TIME ON BERTHA PLEASE!!! WHO IS SHE AND WHY ISNT SHE INVITED!?” one viewer asked.

“Bertha you hear that girl, don’t even try it,” another wrote.

In response to viewers asking for details on Bertha, Droniak wrote: “I’ll tell you about it soon.”

Many people also applauded Droniak for creating the list of rules, with one person joking: “YES SLAY GRANDMA CAN I COME,” while another said: “You tell ‘em grammy!”

Speaking to The Independent on Droniak’s behalf, her manager and grandson, Kevin Droniak, said that he encouraged his grandma to “tell her fans her funeral arrangements” since he found them to be “funny.” So, they sat down together and wrote some of the arrangements “down in her Notes apps”.

According to her grandson, Droniak wants her family to keep her funeral rules in mind. “Just last year, she arranged her funeral plans just to make it easier for the family for when that day does come,” he explained.

“She jokes a lot about death and doesn’t take it too seriously, since she knows everyone has to die one day,” he continued. “Just because she is of an older age, she faces a lot more comments regarding this topic, but she says that anyone can face death at anytime.”

On TikTok, where Dorniak refers to herself as a “celebrity and a 92-year-old grandma” in her bio, she has more than 3.8m followers. She has an additional 366,000 followers on Instagram.