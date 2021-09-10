Great green-minded and sustainable brands to discover

Sustainability should be at the heart of all our day-to-day practices. Knowing which brands prioritise the environment can help make the world a better place.

(Klima)

Klima is an innovative climate action app that allows users to minimise their carbon footprint. With Klima, you’re able to calculate your carbon footprint in just three minutes, offset it by funding verified climate projects, learn how to reduce your emissions over time and contribute to green innovation in critical destinations, such as Panama and Mauritania. Through a simple monthly subscription, you’ll have the satisfaction of contributing to climate action every month, with the average Klima member offsetting 100% of their footprint for less than £8. Klima is built by an award-winning team in Berlin, has been featured in Forbes and FastCo, and was Apple’s App of the Day for Earth Day 2021. Go carbon-neutral in less than three minutes.

Switch to insect protein for a sustainable pet food

(Percuro)

Producing enough food to feed our dogs and cats generates 64 million tons of methane and nitrous oxide every year and is a massive contributor to global warming and climate change. Percuro is a nutritionally complete dry dog food that’s better for the planet and good for your pet. Made with clean insect protein from the Hermetia illucens fly larvae, Percuro is a healthy alternative to traditional livestock-based foods: farming insect protein is highly efficient with a relatively minimal environmental impact. Creating 1kg of insect protein takes just 1 litre of water and 15sq metres of land, compared to 22,000 litres of water and 200sq metres for the same amount of beef. Save 50% off your first purchase using code GREEN50.

Invest in sustainable fashion that is made to last

(Gudrun Sjödén)

Gudrun Sjödén is a leading Swedish fashion brand based on principles of sustainability. In line with the brand’s connection to the natural world, the dynamic new autumn range looks and feels like it’s sprung from an evergreen moss-laden forest. The latest collection found inspiration in ‘boro’, the Japanese art of mending and patching textiles. All designs are made to last using sustainable materials such as organic cotton, pure linen, soft modal and recycled fibres - all selected with the environment in mind. Visit the London store at 55-57 Monmouth Street or shop online.

Elevate your home with handmade eco-friendly furniture

(Sustain Furniture)

Sustain Furniture specialises in bespoke eco-friendly furniture with each piece made to order. Operating as a small, family-run company, sustainability is at the core of its values and is carried through all aspects of the business. All wood is either reclaimed or sourced from FSC-certified suppliers, deliveries are made in batches to reduce fuel consumption and the carbon generated through manufacture and delivery is offset. Sustain Furniture strives to ensure that each bespoke furniture piece becomes a beloved fixture in the clients’ homes for many years. Follow @sustainltd on Instagram or head online. Now save 10% with the code GREEN10 up until 31 October 2021.

Find an eco-conscious soulmate

(Green Singles)

After much soul-searching during months of quarantine and self-isolation, many people are looking for a connected, mindful, loving relationship. For more than 25 years, Green Singles has been helping eco-conscious individuals meet friends, dates and ultimately their life partners. Members have common passions and principles, as the niche dating site attracts singles who value and practise living sustainably. Green Singles offers full, in-depth profiles enabling members to learn a lot about potential matches before even making contact. Join Green Singles and have access to thousands of singles looking for a mutually supportive relationship.

Find car insurance that works for you and the environment

(Asda Money)

Planning trips abroad can have an impact on the environment, but there are ways to enjoy holidays without the heavy carbon footprint. Discover the perfect UK staycation trip with Asda Money’s Adventure Planner with access to over 150 locations across the UK. You’ll be able to create your own personalised trip, and compare cheap insurance quotes from over 60 of the UK’s leading providers to find the right car insurance for your eco-minded adventure. You can also enjoy up to 70% no claims discount, and if you somehow find a quote online that’s cheaper, Asda Money guarantees to beat it. With different levels of cover to choose from, Asda Money does all the hard work comparing prices for you — all you need to do is take a quick 30 second quiz about your desired location, budget, companions, and your wheels, and you can get covered and on your way.

Select from ethical brands on an eco-friendly online marketplace

(eTHikel)

The environmentally-conscious online marketplace eTHikel has a mission to provide customers with the tools to lead an eco-friendly life. Users are able to shop according to ethical principles, from plastic-free to organic, with eTHikel curating quality products from sellers with pro-Earth values. The site offers a range of products, including: beauty, health and wellbeing, womenswear, menswear, children’s fashion, jewellery, home and garden, furniture and food & wine. Users can shop brands such as Boody, Inika Organic, Juni, Ocean Bottle, WAES, Watson & Wolfe, Colt & Willow and Votch.

Find a used hybrid car that’s right for you and better for the environment

(Cinch Cars)

Buying a used car – particularly an electric or hybrid model – can have less of an impact on the environment than buying new. There’s now an easy way of finding, buying and owning a used car. Cinch is leading the way in online used car purchases in the UK with its motorist-friendly way to source, buy and maintain a quality-checked used vehicle. Cinch’s hassle-free commitment to customers puts Britain back in the driving seat. Cinch customers are offered easy payment and financing options, free home delivery to mainland UK addresses and a 14-day, money-back guarantee. You can choose from more than 4,000 quality used cars, all less than seven years old and with fewer than 70,000 miles on the clock, and all cars are given a 225-point quality check. What’s more, you can enjoy easy part-exchange of your old vehicle, which is collected on delivery of your new one.

Enjoy your new electric/hybrid car with added peace of mind

(cinchCare)

If you’re thinking about buying a used, electric or hybrid vehicle, you’ll need to make sure you’re covered. Building on its commitment to offer a hassle-free experience for British car buyers and owners, Cinch has launched CinchCare, a new subscription service that offers peace of mind to Cinch car buyers for less than £35 a month. CinchCare covers routine servicing, all warrantied parts and labour costs, as well as premium roadside cover, all bundled into one monthly payment. Addressing the anxieties many drivers feel about unknown costs when getting their car serviced, CinchCare helps to alleviate these worries by offering Cinch buyers a straightforward monthly subscription package. It’s a lot of peace of mind for less than £35 a month.

Invest in clean energy and other sustainable investment opportunities

(Oakmount & Partners )

The team at Oakmount & Partners has a simple aim; to optimise investment performance over the medium to long term without exposing customers to unnecessary risk. Offering compelling opportunities leading out to 2025 and beyond, the company’s goal is to achieve a greater rate of return on investment for its clients while maintaining the same high level of personal and professional service it has delivered for more than a decade. Oakmount & Partners provides premium-quality, asset-backed and secured investment opportunities with a strategic focus on clean energy, commodities, green mining, tech and IPOs. Contact the team for more information by calling 01279 874392. Subject to status, Ts&Cs apply.

