Groom shocks wedding guests with his explicit vows

Some people struggle with putting their feelings into words, which can make writing your own wedding vows especially difficult. That’s why one couple from Kentucky is going viral, specifically because of the backlash the groom has been receiving for his explicit vows.

A clip of bride Kaitlin Brooks and groom Cody Sheehan’s wedding vows made their way to TikTok after being shared by videographer Samuel Foree for CK Entertainment Services. “FELLAS, this is your sign to go write those vows… now,” the video’s caption read.

The TikTok began after the bride read her vows, and Cody was asked to read his. He was seen looking at his soon-to-be wife and the officiant, before saying in front of the crowd: “I promise to smack that a** every chance I get.”

Cody and some wedding guests started to laugh at his comment, until the officiant chimed in and asked him if he wanted to continue, to which Cody replied: “That’s all I got.”

The officiant asked him again: “Is that it?”

“Yeah,” Cody maintained. A voice from the audience could be heard saying in the background: “C’mon Cody, are you sure?”

“I didn’t write nothin’ out,” the groom admitted. With a shocked look on his face, the officiant once again asked Cody: “That’s what you’re going out with?”

The groom confirmed: “That’s what I’m going with.”

Since the video was posted earlier this week, it has received more than nine million views on TikTok. Many users across the app have stitched the video to show their own “more heartfelt” wedding vows, while others left comments on the original video to express how shocked they were to hear Cody’s vows.

“‘Come on Cody’ you can hear the disappointment in that guy’s voice,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “‘Come on Cody’ even the crowd was like ?? Dude omg I would cry.”

“I’d become a runaway bride like immediately,” a third person added.

Some people questioned how Cody was unable to come up with vows to say to his bride in the moment. “Even if he didn’t write nothing down, he couldn’t think of a few things he liked about his wife???” one person asked.

“So that’s all he says? The officiant keeps questioning him giving him EVERY chance to say more and he doesn’t... girl i’m so sorry,” another commenter agreed.

This isn’t the first time a groom has received backlash for his wedding vows. Earlier this year, a wedding videographer - who goes by the username @lensculture on TikTok - uploaded a video of a groom’s unconventional wedding vows, in which he expressed his hopes that his new bride keeps him happy with sex and cooking.

“You’re screwed,” the groom, named Michael, whispered to his bride. She could be seen giggling as they stood at the altar in front of their friends and family.

He then proceeded to tell his partner that “only two things are required to keep [him] happy,” and that they involve his wife keeping his “belly full” and intimacy. “Though you’re amazing at half of it, we really need to get you some cooking lessons,” he continued, to groans and laughter from the wedding guests.

In his vows, Michael also claimed that there isn’t anyone he could love more than his wife, “unless [he] actually gets the chance to meet Margot Robbie”.

The groom then read out additional sexually charged jokes as his bride giggled and covered her face, before bending over in laughter. The video captured the officiant, who happened to be the groom’s mom, informing the crowd that she planned to “deal” with her son later.

“He is grounded. By all means,” she said, as the guests continued to laugh.

The TikTok - which ended with a shot of the videographer looking concerned - has since been viewed more than 18 million times, with many viewers criticising the groom’s vows.