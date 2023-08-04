Gwen Stefani reveals why her marriage to Blake Shelton ‘just works’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwen Stefani has candidly explained how her marriage to Blake Shelton “just works” despite their differences.

The singer, 53, shared a recent video to TikTok to celebrate her relationship with her husband, who she first started dating in 2015. In the video, Stefani shared a montage of clips of herself and Shelton, including one of them on the set of The Voice, where they both worked as judges.

In the text over the video, she went on to express that, while she and her partner have different lifestyles, they’re still a good match for one another. “When you’re with a guy from Oklahoma who rides tractors, and you’re from Orange County, but it just works,” she wrote.

Some of the footage documented their different but similar lifestyles, as one clip showed Shelton in his pickup truck, while another showed the couple performing on stage.

Stefani’s video also included a snippet of her song, “True Babe”, playing the background. The tune goes on to highlight her marriage, with lyrics such as: “And we’re from two different worlds / But you can still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl / Before you, it was all a blur / Come on and call me your pretty girl, pretty girl.”

“The Sweet Escape” singer also emphasised her point in the caption, writing: “It just works.”

Stefani’s video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with more than 2.6m views. In the comments, many fans went on to praise the pair’s relationship, despite the fact that they may not seem like they have a lot in common.

“I love that you both kept your original style and autonomy, but also shared mutual values,” one fan wrote.

“Most unexpected couple but super cute lol,” another wrote, while a third agreed: “Never imagined but it’s awesome.”

Some expressed how they could relate to the singer, with one writing: “My hubby, a white man from Arkansas, with a full on accent, Hispanic (me) from Santa Ana, OC, California. And yes it works.”

This isn’t the first time that Stefani has opened up about her and her husband’s differences. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2022, she said that while she and Shelton are on the same “plane when it comes to morals”, their daily habits are quite different.

“Having someone that, we think the same about things yet we’re so different, like he’s watching football and doing his stuff that he does and I’m like putting makeup on,” she added.

She also reflected on how she first met Shelton on The Voice in 2014 - when they were co-judges of the show together - and how she thinks divine intervention was at play when they were introduced.

“God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming,” Stefani said.

“I was like: ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna go to bed.’ Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone,” she explained, adding: “I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton’s like: ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’”

Shortly after the now-couple met, they ended their separate marriages, as Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton split from Miranda Lambert. In 2020, Stefani and Shelton got engaged, before getting married the following year.

Two months before sharing her recent TikTok video, Stefani also took to Instagram to celebrate her partner on Father’s Day, as he’s the stepfather to her three children - Apollo, nine, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 17 - who she shares with Rossdale.

“Happy bday and Father’s Day, @blakeshelton. I love u more than anything,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a series of photos and videos of herself and her husband over the years.