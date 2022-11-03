Jump to content

Gwen Stefani thought ‘life was over’ before meeting Blake Shelton

Stefani and Shelton met on the set of ‘The Voice’ US

Laura Hampson
Thursday 03 November 2022 09:19
Comments
Gwen Stefani has revealed that she “never” thought she would kiss anyone again before she met now-husband, Blake Shelton.

The singer, 53, met Shelton, 46, while the pair were both judges on the US version of The Voice.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Stefani said divine intervention was at play when she met Shelton.

“God just put us together. It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming,” Stefani said.

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna go to bed.’ Like I’m never gonna kiss anyone,” she explained, adding: “I thought my life was over and then Blake Shelton’s like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’”

Stefani added that Shelton is her “best friend” and that they are on the same “plane when it comes to morals”.

“Having someone that, we think the same about things yet we’re so different, like he’s watching football and doing his stuff that he does and I’m like putting makeup on,” she added.

Stefani joined The Voice in 2014, where she met Shelton who, at the time, was still married to fellow country music superstar, Miranda Lambert. Stefani was also married to Gavin Rossdale at the time.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 2020 Grammys

(Getty Images for The Recording A)

Shelton and Lambert divorced in July 2015, while Stefani and Rossdale divorced in August 2015.

In November 2015, Shelton and Stefani revealed that they were dating, and in a 2016 interview with Billboard, Shelton said: “Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorce.”

Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October 2020, and got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

