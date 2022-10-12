Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper to join The Voice US judging panel as Blake Shelton leaves
Former One Direction star will join ‘The Voice US’ for season 23, airing next spring
Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will join The Voice US as coaches next season as Blake Shelton announces his departure after 12 years.
On Tuesday, American network NBC shared that the former One Direction star and the “No Problem” rapper will coach alongside Kelly Clarkson and Shelton, in what will be Shelton’s final season as a judge.
In a statement, Horan said: “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams.”
“I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” said Chance the Rapper. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #TeamChance.”
Shelton, who announced his departure on Tuesday (11 October), has coached on The Voice for all of its 22 seasons and said that the show “will always feel like home”.
In a statement, the country music star said: “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.
“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!” he added.
Shelton and Stefani met when they were both coaches on the show in 2014, and they married in July 2021.
“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers,” he continued. “The ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.
“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”
