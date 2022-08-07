Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan join busker to sing on streets of Dublin

Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan surprised shoppers on the streets of Dublin with an impromptu busking session on Friday (5 August).

The duo joined busker Jacob Koopman to belt out a number of tunes as a delighted crowd gathered around them.

In a video posted on TikTok, they can be seen singing Capaldi’s smash hit “Before You Go”, as well as a cover of Coldplay’s famous song “Yellow”.

The Scottish star also played the role of hypeman, clapping along with the crowd as Koopman and Horan continued to sing.

