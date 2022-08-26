Gwen Stefani reveals her secret to ‘youthful’ skin

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwen Stefani has revealed how she keeps her skin looking “youthful”.

The “No Doubt” singer, 52, has long been praised for her seemingly wrinkle-free complexion, and now she has singled out one thing that has been her skin saviour: hydration.

“Besides exercise and eating right, one skincare secret is hydration,” the singer said in a new interview with LVR magazine as per Page Six.

“I like my skin to look super dewy,” she added.

Discussing her GXVE Beauty makeup line, Stefani revealed that’s the reason why she included a hydrating and priming facial order in her line as the only skincare product.

“It helps give your skin a youthful, moist glow,” Stefani explained.

“I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do, and share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel. The magic is in the makeup.”

Earlier this year, when promoting her new makeup line, Stefani said she could do her signature red lip in “less than a minute”.

Gwen Stefani credits hydration for keeping her skin ‘youthful’ (Getty)

“In fact, I never worked with a makeup artist my entire career, really, other than one here or one there,” she told Glamour.

“I had a bad experience when I was doing [an early] No Doubt record. This guy came and did my makeup for the artwork and I remember thinking I looked ugly. I was like, ‘I look prettier when I do my makeup,’ but I was too scared to say something. I still look at those pictures and I’m like, ‘Ugh.’ After that I took it into my own control.”

Stefani also revealed that the one beauty rule she “swears by” is overdrawing your lips.

“When you overdraw the top lip like that, you just get this really pouty [look],” she explained. “You see people hacking it all the time and it works.”