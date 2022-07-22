Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how “happy” she is for ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck, after his recent wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas.

The Goop founder addressed Affleck’s nuptials during a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Friday, where she celebrated the nuptials.

When asked how she felt “about Ben and JLo,” Paltrow wrote: “LOVE!!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM.”

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, another fan asked the Iron Man star if she was “happy”. She responded with “very” alongside an image of her and husband, Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018.

The 49-year-old has previously discussed her relationship with Affleck, whom she dated off-and-on from 1997 to 2000. During an interview on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show back in 2018, via Entertainment Tonight, she was asked why she never married Affleck.

When Stern remarked how she was once “in love” with the Gone Girl star, Paltrow noted that the relationship was a bit of a “lesson” for her. She recalled that Affleck had been still trying to “heal” from things that went on in his “childhood” when they got together.

“It’s interesting, I think there’s certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?,” she explained. “Like, you’re trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way. I’m not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was ...he was, ya know, it was specific.”

(gwynethpaltrow/Instagram)

Following her split from Affleck, Paltrow famously married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2003. The duo, who divorced in 2016, share two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Affleck first started dating Lopez in July 2002 and got engaged in November of that year. They later called off their September 2003 wedding before announcing their breakup a few months later.

Of Affleck’s wedding on Saturday at A Little White Wedding Chapel, Lopez said that she had “the best possible wedding”.

“They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she wrote on Sunday in her “On the JLo” newsletter. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”