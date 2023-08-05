Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwyneth Paltrow showed fans her refrigerator in a new video posted on the Goop Instagram page and plot twist: it contains more milk than you could possibly imagine.

The Oscar-winning actress, 50, was clad in white shorts and a white sleeveless sweater. The video was the first post she’s been in since she announced her social media hiatus.

In the video, Paltrow explained that she had gotten a lot of questions about what’s in her fridge from her fans: “I guess this is a trend.”

“I’m not gonna lie,” the Oscar winner said as she opened the immaculate rows of carefully placed food. “I cleaned it up before I invited you in here, but this is really the kind of stuff that I have in my fridge.”

As Paltrow explored the contents of her shelves, eagle-eyed viewers spotted items like Paltrow’s own Equi Tea and cans of celebrity friend Cameron Diaz’s wine, Avaline. There were also cans of Kombucha from Yerba Mate Tea, as well as LaCroix sparkling water in two flavors, Italian Pellegrino water, Fever Tree tonic water, Japanese beer by Sapporo and Kirin, and much more. She also stored some of her GOOP skin products in the fridge as well.

Paltrow gave some advice: “Here’s a great hack, is to keep your eye masks in the fridge. It feels amazing and cool and helps with the de-puffing.”

The actress also keeps her “incredible peptide serum,” next to the eye mask because of her routine. “I put it on in the morning and in the evening before I go to bed.”

She then began to detail all of the milk products in her fridge: “Heavy cream, there’s half and half, there’s regular milk plus almond milk. Span the spectrum of milks here in the old Paltrow-Martin house.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress shares the refrigerator and her home with her second husband, Brad Falchuk, 52, and her children, Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, from her previous marriage to Chris Martin, 46.

Paltrow is widely known for her unorthodox habits thanks to her controversial wellness brand, Goop, but her decision to stuff an assortment of milks rather than actual food, perplexed a lot of viewers.

On Twitter, many users noted Paltrow’s lack of gluten and regular food in the fridge.

This isn’t the first time that Gwyneth Paltrow has caught criticism for her eating habits, in March, she caught fire for advocating for a strict bone broth diet. In a viral video, the wellness influencer revealed that she liked to do a “nice intermittent fast.”

“I usually eat something about 12, and in the morning I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee, but I really like soup for lunch," she explained. "I have bone broth for lunch.”

The backlash was swift on Tik Tok and led to many to call Paltrow an “almond mom,” a label that spread after a compilation from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills went viral. The compilation in question showed former model Yolanda Hadid telling her daughter Gigi Hadid to chew a few almonds to stave off her hunger. The term “almond mom” is used to describe moms that encourage disordered, unhealthy eating habits.

But Paltrow went on to defend herself on The Art of Wellbeing Podcast, hosted by Will Cole, explaining that she had been working with Cole "for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff, and I have long COVID.”

The diet was meant to soothe inflammation in her body. But Paltrow reassured people, saying: “I eat full meals. And I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and to eat foods that will really calm the system down."