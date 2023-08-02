Gwyneth Paltrow announces social media hiatus

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gwyneth Paltrow is choosing to be present in the moment, and that means taking social media out of the equation.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Goop founder and Oscar winner took to Instagram to announce that she would be taking a much-needed social media hiatus.

Beneath a photo of her sitting below a tree at night, Paltrow wrote : “Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present. Happy summer.”

In the comment section, there was an immediate outpouring of support from her fans, who were understanding yet saddened by the news that Paltrow would be inactive for a while. Some begged Paltrow not to “abandon” them and others hoped that she would “enjoy the rest of summer.”

One Instagram user wrote, “Hope it’s not for some mean comments that some frustrated people make... Your posts are full of positive energy.”

Although Paltrow has enjoyed popularity over the years, she has also courted controversy, especially in regards to her wellness endeavours with Goop. From selling vagina candles and jade eggs to advocating for a bone broth diet, Goop has caught a lot of flack for its products over the years.

But that’s not all that has polarised the public. Most recently in March 2023, retired optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson took Paltrow to court over a 2016 ski accident. In the highly publicised live-streamed trial, Sanderson had claimed that the actress had fled after crashing into him on a downward slope and caused “a brain injury [and] four broken ribs.”

Sanderson sought $300,000 in damages, while Paltrow countersued for a symbolic $1. The jury found that Paltrow wasn’t to blame for the collision, and Paltrow was vindicated. Amid the media circus, Paltrow took to her Instagram story to address the trial: “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.”

It was the biggest celebrity court case since the infamous Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial in 2022. All the intense media scrutiny from the trial coupled with hate comments Paltrow ha received for years likely has taken its toll.

Paltrow isn’t the only celebrity who has recently announced a social media hiatus. Just last month fellow Marvel star Chris Evans announced that he’d also be taking a break. Drew Barrymore similarly announced a pause on her social media activity out of the desire to spend her summer in search of “adventures.”

Although she may be taking a step back from social media, there will still be opportunities for Paltrow to connect with her fans thanks to a partnership with AirBnB.

Alongside a clip of her touring her Montecito property, Paltrow wrote: “Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. @airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night."

The Shakespeare in Love actress will host a one-night stay that can be booked starting on 15 August.