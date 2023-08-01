Gwyneth Paltrow invites strangers to rent out her guesthouse on Airbnb

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gwyneth Paltrow is renting out her guesthouse on Airbnb, free of charge.

The Goop founder announced on Tuesday 1 August that she’s partnering with the vacation rental company in an effort to “make the world feel a little less lonely”. In a post on Instagram, Paltrow shared that two fans will be able to stay for one night at her Montecito, California, mansion for free.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented,” Paltrow wrote on Instagram. “@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night.”

Alongside the announcement, the Oscar winner shared a tour of the “zen” luxury rental that two lucky guests will call home for one night. The one-bedroom guesthouse, which Paltrow said was “nestled right in nature,” features a wood-burning fireplace, high beamed ceilings, and a marble bathroom fully stocked with Paltrow’s favourite Goop products.

The two guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy a “Goop Kitchen-inspired” dinner with Paltrow and her husband, producer Brad Falchuk, in their wine room with “whatever bottle” of wine they choose.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal,” Paltrow said.

Fans can have their chance to stay at Paltrow’s home in the coastal Santa Barbara town by booking online at Airbnb beginning on 15 August at 1pm ET. The duration of the stay is one night only on 9 September.

In the listing for Paltrow’s guesthouse rental, the Shakespeare in Love star described her Montecito mansion as her “sanctuary for respite and mental clarity”. The one-night stay will also include a guided transcendental meditation session and a Goop-filled spa day. Guests will be greeted by Paltrow upon arrival, as she will “ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay”.

Many followers instantly rushed to the comments of Paltrow’s post, where they shared their excitement at the possibility of staying in the Iron Man star’s home.

“I will literally pay my life savings to go stay with Gwyneth,” one fan commented.

“Me. I will book this. See you soon bestie,” another wrote.

“This is literally my biggest dream,” a third follower said.

Back in 2022, Paltrow showed off her sprawling Montecito mansion in an interview with Architectural Digest. Over the course of six years, the lifestyle guru designed the house of her dreams alongside Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of Roman and Williams, with the concept of a “Parisian apartment set within an old European barn” as inspiration.

“I’ve always gravitated toward Santa Barbara. Even when I was living in London, we’d take the kids there for holidays. It was our sweet gem of an escape in the US,” she told AD, as she recalled discovering the property during a 2015 visit to the area.

According to the Daily Mail, Paltrow and Falchuk originally bought their Montecito mansion for $4.9m in 2016. The entire house is powered by solar energy, with 60 solar panels installed on the 14,000 square foot property, as well as an Olympic-sized pool. The home also includes a spa that resembles “an ancient bathhouse,” reclaimed-stone floors from Chateau Domingue, and an indoor hammock swing.

“This house has taught me so much about patience and gratitude,” Paltrow said. “If you commit to design integrity and character, you’ll never be sorry.”