Gwyneth Paltrow has given a tour of her home to the delight of fans, who have described the mansion, which features a home spa, as “literally perfect”.

The Goop founder offered a look inside the home, located in Montecito, California, for the March issue of Architectural Digest.

In the accompanying feature, Paltrow revealed that the plot of land her home is built upon had been nothing more than a large lot with “a ​​teardown but tons of potential” when she discovered it while browsing on real estate app Redfin during a 2015 visit to the area.

“There were wild animals living there and swarms of bugs, but I fell in love with the land and the views,” she recalled.

Over a six-year journey, Paltrow, and designers Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch of Roman and Williams, designed the house of her dreams, which she said was built and designed with the concept of a “Parisian apartment set within an old European barn” as inspiration.

The home, which is powered on solar energy, also includes countless luxury details, such as a spa which resembles “an ancient bathhouse,” reclaimed-stone floors from Chateau Domingue, and an indoor hammock swing, which Paltrow said she lounges on to read or talk on the phone.

Of the spa, which she noted is “kind of the most incredible thing of the house,” Paltrow joked in a video for AD: “You know, I’m into wellness, so I feel like it’s justified.”

However, according to Paltrow, the most important factor was ensuring the home fit her family. The Avengers star, who shares daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15, with ex-husband Chris Martin, is married to TV writer Brad Falchuk.

“We spent a lot of time assessing family patterns, how we really live, what makes us most comfortable. The focus was on the experience, the emotion,” she explained.

On social media, the house tour has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction, with fans expressing their awe over the wellness guru’s meticulously designed home.

“Gwyneth Paltrow’s new house is insanely beautiful,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Gwyneth Paltrow’s house is absolutely gorgeous. That’s exactly how I would want my house to look like wow.”

Someone else added: “Obsessed with Gwyneth Paltrow’s home.”

Others joked about the opulence of the home, with one person claiming “half of my house fits in Gwyneth Paltrow’s home spa,” while someone else sarcastically suggested Paltrow “must have sold a lot of vagina candles,” in reference to the Goop founder’s infamous candles.