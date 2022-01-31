Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken candidly about her experience with divorce, with the actor revealing that the end of a marriage offers a “great opportunity to get ruthless”.

Paltrow, who ended her marriage to ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014 after 13 years, opened up about the plus sides to divorce during a question-and-answer on her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

In response to one question about whether she feels it is possible to “really move on” after a divorce, the Goop founder, who shares children Apple and Moses Martin with her ex, revealed that she wholeheartedly believes divorce can be a transformational time.

“Oh, absolutely,” the Avengers star replied. “It’s a great opportunity to get ruthless with the truth of who you really are, what you want, and what you deserve.”

This is not the first time that Paltrow has reflected on her and Martin’s divorce, as she previously told Anna Faris during an appearance on herAnna Faris Is Unqualified podcast that she’d never wanted to get divorced, but that it ultimately allowed her to learn more about herself than she “could have imagined”.

“I’ve learned so much from something I wanted least in the world. I never wanted to get divorced,” Paltrow admitted. “I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically. But I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined.”

At the time, the wellness guru, who married TV writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, then credited the experience with helping her become a better partner.

“And because I focused on accountability, I was then able to find the most amazing man and build something that I’ve never had before with Brad, my husband,” she continued.

During the Q&A, Paltrow also shared her feelings on her ex-husband’s current partner Dakota Johnson, with the actor revealing that she loves the 50 Shades of Gray star “very much”.