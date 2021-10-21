Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about her relationship with husband Brad Falchuk, with the Goop founder revealing she is grateful she can show it’s “really possible to meet your dream man halfway through your life”.

The Iron Man star, 49, who recently released her new Netflix series Sex, Love & Goop, discussed her own love life during an appearance on Today, where she was asked by Savannah Guthrie what she has noticed about her relationship with Falchuk, 50.

According to Paltrow, she feels “so grateful” for her husband, who she married in 2018, and their friendship.

“I just feel so grateful, the quality of our communication and our friendship, it’s really thrilling and I think wonderful for people who had a marriage or relationship that didn’t work out to understand that it’s really possible to meet your dream man halfway through your life,” Paltrow said.

During the interview, Paltrow also reflected on her relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin, who she shares daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 15 with, revealing that she also feels “really grateful” that the singer was willing to work with her to keep the family together.

“Chris and I are family, we always will be, we’re very good friends,” the wellness guru said of her ex-husband, who she divorced in 2016. “He’s like my brother. I’m so grateful for him and for having given me these kids.”

This is not the first time that Paltrow has described her former husband as a “brother” figure, as she previously told Shop Today with Jill Martin that Martin, who she “consciously uncoupled” from in 2014, is “like my brother”.

As for her marriage to Falchuk, Paltrow recently told People that the couple is still in the “honeymoon phase” despite three years of marriage and that she feels “lucky” to have found her husband.

“I have a little bit of a blessing that we’re still in the honeymoon phase,” she told the outlet. “I am really lucky I married Brad. There is just something about us together. We’ve been able to build on all the stuff we’ve gone through in life and create something really amazing. And I’m grateful for our chemistry. That can get you through some tough spots!”

The Goop founder also reflected on making her second marriage work, with Paltrow revealing that the key has been an awareness of the negative habits she demonstrated in previous relationships.

“I have worked hard to break old patterns and work on long held intimacy issues in order to make the most out of my marriage,” she told the outlet in this week’s issue. “Divorce is never something you hope for or plan, a second marriage can be a beautiful gift.”

Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee in 2014, with the couple announcing their engagement three years later.