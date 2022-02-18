A gym member has revealed that one of the workers took her phone number without her knowing, and her viewers are coming to her defence.

In a recent TikTok video posted by @kenyastephh, she detailed how after only a few minutes at the gym, she received a voicemail from one of the workers there.

“I wasn’t even at the gym for more than 5 min today and a worker pulled my phone number from my gym pass and called me and left a voicemail…?” the text over the video reads. “What be wrong w y’all fr?”

“Guys need to understand that it’s actually scary to do s*** like that,” she added.

The Tiktok users noted in the caption that she was “not sure why [the gym worker] thought it was ok” to try and contact her.

This clip has over 71,500 views so far, with TikTok users in the comments acknowledging how the gym employee was out of line for calling @kenyastephh.

“Umm that’s stalker behavior I hope you let the supervisor or someone know so he doesn’t do it to anyone else girlll stay safe!!!” one viewer wrote.

“That’s such an invasion of privacy,” another one wrote.

Many viewers said that they’ve experienced situations like this a well, when at the gym.

“No bc this has happened to me twice at two different gyms it’s not cool,” one said, while another wrote: “This happened to me kind of..he was texting on behalf of the gym like “I see you’ve been coming in! How are your workouts[?]” is that normal???”

In response to a comment encouraging her to tell the manager a the gym about this voicemail, @kenyastephh wrote: “I did...I removed my contact info & in the process of removing my name too & I’m under my friends GUEST pass to avoid this & he still pulled my info up.”

She explained in the comments that she’s “ lost count how many gyms [she’s] switched to so that’s why [she’s] under my friends guest pass cause now [she’s] changing gyms again.”

In a follow up video, @kenyastephh shared the five second long voicemail from the employee, in which he said that he saw her doing “glute spreads.”

“I was in the BACK CORNER of the room so I wasn’t too visible,” she wrote in the caption.

She also used this video as a way to emphasis how uncomfortable it is when men get a hold of women’s contact information without permission.

“Friendly reminder to men to please not do things like this,” the text over the video reads. “It is VERY scary, too many weird things happen. I’m sorry for the women and I wish this stuff wouldn’t happen. I wasn’t in the room for more than 5 minutes and I got the call and I always wear a jacket around my waist to avoid this stuff. I was just trying to take some pics before my workout.”

