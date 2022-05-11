With thousands of excuses to choose from, coming up with a reason not to workout is often easier than going to the gym.

Fortunately, lack of motivation is a universal struggle when it comes to exercising - even for the people most dedicated to the gym - personal trainers.

For suggestions on how to remain dedicated to your fitness goals and get moving, we asked personal trainers how they stay motivated - and how they keep clients motivated as well.

Chris Matsui, a performance training specialist at Fusion Performance Training, told The Independent: “Personally, I know that if I don’t workout my body starts to fall apart and get worse.

“Despite being fatigued from [insert excuse] I make it a point to go to the gym a minimum of three times a week.”

He also always remembers that any exercise is good - even if it isn’t your best workout.

“This doesn’t mean that each workout is a home run but it’s enough to build a sweat and make my body feel better,” he said.

As for his clients, he told us that he reminds them even a short 20-30 minute workout can be “impactful for your long-term goal.”

The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Show all 10 1 /10 The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Sugary soft drink - 330ml - 138 calories Walk off: 26 minutes. Run off: 13 minutes. JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Standard chocolate bar - 229 calories Walk off: 42 minutes. Run off: 22 minutes. Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Chicken and bacon sandwich - 445 calories Walk off: 1 hour 22 minutes. Run off: 42 minutes. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods One quarter of a large pizza (449kcal) Walk off: 1 hour 23 minutes. Run off: 43 minutes. Getty Images The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Medium mocha coffee - 290kcal calories Walk off: 53 minutes. Run off: 28 minutes. Getty Images The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Packet of crisps - 171 calories Walk off: 31 minutes. Run off: 16 minutes. Evan-Amos/Creative Commons The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Dry roasted peanuts - 50g - 296kcal Walk off: 54 minutes. Run off: 28 minutes. Getty Images The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Iced cinnamon roll - 420 calories Walk off: 31 minutes. Run off: 16 minutes. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods One bowl of cereal - 172 calories Walk off: 31 minutes. Run off: 16 minutes. Getty Images The exercise it takes to burn off high-calorie foods Blueberry muffin - 265 calories Walk off: 48 minutes. Run off: 25 minutes. Isabelle Hurbain-Palatin/Creative Commons

“Not everyone will have the time to workout 90 minutes each time, so make the best of it and do what you can until you have more free time,” he advises.

Even two minutes of exercise can make a difference - as researchers from Victoria University in Australia found a two-minute high-intensity workout can be as effective as half an hour of moderate exercise.

Benji Tiger, a personal trainer at OrangeTheory in Florida, uses her physical appearance as her main motivator.

“I remain motivated because I like to look a certain way,” she told us. “I always saw these people with incredible bodies on social media and I wanted to have a similar body.”

And although she has achieved her goals, she still uses social media as a motivator to be better.

✕ The five best exercises for your body according to a Harvard doctor

Social media is typically given a bad reputation for promoting harmful or unachievable body ideals but a 2015 study found that the “social influence of online peers” can actually motivate people to exercise more.

To keep clients motivated, Tiger reminds them of how far they’ve come and of their increasing strength.

“If they don’t feel like working out or they feel like they’ve hit a plateau, I have them do a workout that they used to find difficult when they first started exercising,” she said. “It usually works as motivation because it is proof of their progress.”

She also recommends clients find someone equally motivated who they can workout with on days they aren’t working with her.

“It can make exercising more fun,” she said.

Six workout gadgets to help you train Show all 7 1 /7 Six workout gadgets to help you train Six workout gadgets to help you train One of the best ways to stay healthy is to keep fit and exercise frequently.



If you’ve resolved to spend more time in the gym or train in the great outdoors, here are some great bits of kit to improve and track your workout. Getty Six workout gadgets to help you train Fitbit Blaze



From £159.99, fitbit.com/uk Keep on top of your exercise routine with the Fitbit Blaze tracker. It links to your smartphone and monitors your heart rate, day-to-day activity, and sleep pattern, while offering you on-screen workouts and stat breakdowns in an app. The smartwatch design looks more casual than other tracker bands, with a battery that lasts up to five days. Fitbit Six workout gadgets to help you train Bose SoundSport Pulse



From £199.95, bose.co.uk Music instantly makes a workout far more enjoyable, and the right playlist could power you to a new personal best. Bose has made wireless headphones even more essential with its SoundSport Pulse earbuds, which monitor your heart rate while you run and relay the data back to a variety of apps. Bose Six workout gadgets to help you train Nike zonal cooling shirt



From £50, store.nike.com/gb Not all technology involves wires – Nike’s zonal cooling shirts have been engineered to keep you cool during a workout so you can exercise for longer. The men’s Training Tank vest is made from Dri-FIT fabric, while the breathable design keeps air flowing so you don’t overheat. Nike Six workout gadgets to help you train Joseph Joseph Dot bottle



From £9, josephjoseph.com Hydration is crucial to a healthy lifestyle, and Joseph Joseph’s Dot bottle ensures you’re getting enough water through the day. The flask senses every time you refill and makes a dot appear on the lid, so you can keep track of your daily intake. Joseph Joseph Six workout gadgets to help you train Under Armour record-equipped running shoes



From £130, underarmour.co.uk Smart technology has even found its way into trainers – Under Armour’s record-equipped range of running shoes connect to your phone to track your training progress, while a pre-run “jump test” feature helps you decide the intensity of your next run. UnderArmour Six workout gadgets to help you train Withings body scale



From £89.95, withings.com/uk Don’t just focus on your overall weight – Withings’ wi-fi enabled body scale breaks down your fat, muscle, water and bone mass so you know where to focus your workout efforts. Withings

Equinox trainer Rob Arreaga told us that he stays motivated by reminding himself to “be better than I was yesterday.”

Even that little push is enough to get him to the gym, he told us.

And with clients, he encourages them to be their “own competition.”

“I remind them they are fighting to be the best that they can be - and they are the only ones who can do it,” he said.

✕ Support free-thinking journalism and attend Independent events

When even that fails, Arreaga tells his clients to take the day off - as the occasional skipped workout is okay too.

This article was originally published in 2018