Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s divorce as she and ex-husband file restraining orders

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband Ryan Anderson has responded to her restraining order, as he has now filed a separate one against her.

According to court records reviewed by People, Anderson filed his restraining order on 11 April, just three days after Blanchard filed her temporary restraining order against him on 8 April, the same day she filed for divorce less than two years into their marriage.

The former couple had separated on 25 March. According to the outlet, Blanchard is seeking interim and final spousal support “as he is at fault in the dissolution of the marriage” and is requesting that [Anderson] not be issued any support. A court ruling is currently scheduled for 23 May.

According to TMZ, the split was regarding a fight over Anderson’s food hoarding habits. A source told the outlet Blanchard wasn’t aware of this habit prior to moving in with Anderson.

The source claimed that Anderson would keep and collect food items in bulk, which reminded Blanchard of her late mother. This habit also reportedly led to her estranged husband keeping many expired items in his refrigerator. Blanchard had reportedly decided to clean out the fridge when Anderson wasn’t home, sparking a huge argument when he returned.

TMZ reported that Blanchard became worried to see something as simple as a refrigerator leading to an argument and it had left her “shaken”.

Blanchard also reportedly had a problem with her husband’s snoring, as well as him running hot at night, describing Anderson as a “human furnace” when she likes to sleep on the cooler side.

Blanchard initially took to her private Facebook account to announce that she and her husband were separating. The separation came three months after Blanchard was released from a Missouri prison, where she served more than eight years in prison for plotting to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote on Facebook on 28 March, per People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The couple were married in July 2022 during a small ceremony at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where Blanchard was released on 28 December. Blanchard pleaded guilty in 2016 to second-degree murder, after an investigation found that she was forced by her mother to pretend she was suffering from several serious illnesses.

Blanchard and Anderson met in 2020 after the special education teacher sent her letters in prison. However, it appears that Anderson wasn’t the only one. When asked by Entertainment Tonight how many men wrote to her during that time, Blanchard responded: “A lot, over 250 from all countries.”

As for what made Anderson stand out among the men wanting to date her, Blanchard revealed that their similar backgrounds inspired her to send him a letter back. “Well, Ryan’s from Louisiana and I’m originally from Louisiana. So, I saw that and I’m kinda like: ‘Hey, someone from my home state we probably have a lot in common,’” she recalled. “We became friends and, of course, more than friends and then now we’re married.”