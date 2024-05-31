Gypsy Rose Blanchard reflects on meeting Kim Kardashian: ‘She’s so down to earth’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has opened up about her recent meeting with Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with E! News, Blanchard explained how much she appreciated getting to spend any time at all with The Kardashians star and the ability to discuss prison reform with her.

“First of all, meeting Kim was a huge honor,” Blanchard said. “She’s a really sweet woman and I really appreciate her taking the time to talk with me.”

Blanchard recently appeared in a cameo for the rest of season five of The Kardashians following the premiere episode, shocking fans at the time.

“We had a lot to talk about as far as prison reform goes,” she continued. “I know that she’s done some really amazing things with prison reform. And that’s really close to my heart because I’ve been on that side of the fence.”

Previously, Blanchard had joked about getting together with the Skims founder back in November 2023 when she listed her HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest as a recommendation for true crime show lovers.

“Thanks @kimkardashian for the shoutout within this list to my 2017 documentary ‘HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest,’” she wrote on X, at the time. “Maybe we should unite forces together to make real change within the justice system.”

Blanchard had served eight years of her prison sentence in Missouri for plotting to murder her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard alongside her now ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn and was released on 28 December 2023.

Overall, Blanchard admitted that their conversation went “really well.” “It was really eye-opening for me because you read the headlines, you think that you get a sense of who someone is,” she said.

“But meeting her I’m like, ‘Wow, she’s so down to earth.’ And I didn’t expect that.”

Recently, Blanchard went viral on TikTok for sharing a recipe for an energy drink she used to make while in prison. The four main ingredients were Jolly Ranchers, one single Kool-Aid (Hawaiian punch flavor) packet, strawberry Fanta, and Folgers instant coffee.

“So, everyone in prison usually makes these drinks because no one gets Red Bull in prison,” she explained in the video. “So, this is just something everyone made to just have, I guess, a ‘homemade Red Bull.”

After crushing up the hard candies, and preparing a small amount of the instant coffee, all the ingredients simply get mixed together with only one splash of Fanta soda.

“Now, I know what you’re thinking: ‘This looks so gross’... I didn’t like them at first but then they grew on me,” she admitted. “For me, the first time I tried it I did not like it. But I basically had to make my own to have it kind of grow on me.”

Blanchard then tried the drink on camera, comparing the taste to a Red Bull or other type of energy drink before talking about a memory from her time in prison.

“When I was in prison, one of my roommates, she was in school. So, she was coming back to our room from school one day, and she sees me on my hands and knees, and I am scrubbing the walls with a toothbrush, cleaning the room,” she remembered. “She said: ‘Oh, there Gypsy goes on the racks again,’ because that’s what call this in prison. We call this drink, ‘The Rack.’”