Gypsy Rose Blanchard makes surprise appearance on The Kardashians

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made a surprise cameo during the season five premiere of The Kardashians.

In teaser footage for the rest of the season, Kim Kardashian is seen knocking on a door and being greeted by Blanchard, following her release from prison in December 2023. “Hi, Gypsy,” said Kardashian in the clip, dressed in a brown shearling-lined coat.

“Hi!” Blanchard enthusiastically replied, as the pair gave each other a hug.

The moment came as a shock to fans, as neither Kardashian nor Blanchard have revealed they’ve met in person.

“The Kardashification of Gypsy was NOT on my 2024 bingo card,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“What is this crossover?” another person asked.

“Ok this is smart cause now I NEED to know the reason why these two people decided to meet,” a third user said.

It’s likely the pair crossed paths due to Kardashian’s ongoing work in criminal justice reform. The Skims founder, 42, has been on a journey to become a lawyer since 2019. In December 2021, she announced she passed California’s “baby bar” law exam after previously failing three times. Since then, Kardashian has advocated for pardons for several non-violent offenders facing the death penalty.

Blanchard – who pleaded guilty in 2016 to the second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard – previously voiced her interest in working with Kardashian after her release from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. Back in November 2023, one month before she was freed, Blanchard thanked Kardashian for including the HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, in her true crime show recommendations.

“Thanks @kimkardashian for the shout out within this list to my 2017 documentary ‘HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest,’” she tweeted. “Maybe we should unite forces together to make real change within the justice system.”

Blanchard was released from prison on December 28, 2023 after serving eight years of her sentence. In 2015, her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, stabbed her mother Dee Dee at least 17 times at her home in Springfield, Missouri, as Blanchard hid in a bathroom during the assault. Godejohn and Blanchard reportedly stole money from Dee Dee, before traveling to Wisconsin by bus. Dee Dee’s body was found after authorities were alerted of a post on her Facebook page - which read, “That B*** is dead!” - and Blanchard and Godejohn were later arrested and charged with murder.

An investigation later found that Blanchard was abused by her mother, who forced her to pretend she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and other serious illnesses.

Following her release from prison, Blanchard filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Anderson, in April. The former couple were married in July 2022 during a small ceremony at the Missouri correctional facility where Blanchard served 85 per cent of her sentence. Blanchard also underwent rhinoplasty, and recently revealed the results of her nose job surgery.

The Kardashians season five premieres on Thursday May 23 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.