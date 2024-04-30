Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly dating ex-fiancé following divorce

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Gypsy Rose Blanchard appears to be dating again, less than one month after filing for divorce.

According to TMZ, Blanchard was spotted with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, on multiple occasions, including when they got matching dog tattoos. The pair were recently seen by the outlet engaging in PDA.

The two first met in 2018 while Blanchard was serving a prison sentence in Missouri for plotting to murder her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard alongside her now ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Although the two were engaged by 2019, Urker ended up breaking up with her in 2020.

Talking about their current relationship with the outlet, Blanchard said: “After reconnecting earlier this month, we realised that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance.”

She added: “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Blanchard moved on to her pen pal Ryan Anderson and the two got married in 2022 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

Previously reflecting on how the two ended up together in an interview withEntertainment Tonight, Blanchard mentioned that they shared the same home state.

“Well, Ryan’s from Louisiana and I’m originally from Louisiana. So, I saw that and I’m kinda like: ‘Hey, someone from my home state we probably have a lot in common,’” she recalled. “We became friends and, of course, more than friends and then now we’re married.”

One year after getting married on 28 December 2023, Blanchard was released and the couple went on to start their lives together.

However, three months after being released from prison, she took to her private Facebook account to announce their separation.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” Blanchard wrote on Facebook on 28 March, per People. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

According toTMZ, the split stemmed from Anderson’s habit of hoarding food, which Blanchard was never informed about until they had to live together.

One source told the outlet that Anderson would purchase food in bulk, leaving many expired items in their refrigerator. Trying to perform a nice gesture, Blanchard cleaned out the fridge which sparked a large argument between the two when Anderson arrived home.

Blanchard claimed that she was worried after the fight because she wasn’t sure how her husband would handle future disagreements if an argument over food left her “shaken”.

The outlet also reported that Blanchard had a problem with Anderson’s sleeping habits including that he snored loudly and was too hot when she liked to be on the colder side while sleeping.

In addition to filing for divorce, Blanchard also filed a temporary restraining order against Anderson, according to court documents obtained byPeople.