Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals ‘gross’ part of nose job recovery

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has exposed the unfortunate details of her nose job recovery.

Though the specifics may have been a bit gruesome, Blanchard, 32, updated her fans on her cosmetic surgery post-op. On 15 May, Blanchard, who was recently released from prison after serving seven years for the part she played in her mother’s murder, took to TikTok, posting a “get ready with me” video to her page.

She first discussed her “history with makeup” as she prepped her skin. Then, as she got closer to the border of her nose, Blanchard admitted: “I gotta be careful around my nose because, as everybody knows, I had a nose job.”

The newfound celebrity got her rhinoplasty on 5 April. Her bruising has subsided, but the healing process is still underway.

“One of the things that I’m dealing with is the internal stitches that still kind of itch,” she said. “Let me just tell ya, this is gross, this is TMI. The boogers are insane. These are huge.”

For the pain, Blanchard said she was prescribed a medication and took it for a week. Now, she’s only been taking Tylenol for any discomfort.

Blanchard has accused her mother of being abusive throughout her childhood and forcing her to undergo unnecessary surgeries, use a wheelchair, take medications she didn’t need, and use a feeding tube. Additionally, the My Time to Stand writer has alleged that her mom wouldn’t allow her to use beauty products like makeup or grow her hair. So, being able to wear makeup and control or alter her appearance are abilities the influencer supposedly never had.

However, when Blanchard was required to make court appearances during incarceration, she needed to “look presentable”. She didn’t have makeup and couldn’t buy any. Her remedy was making her own out of toothpaste, coffee grounds, and ink, she revealed to her followers.

“I took toothpaste and broke a pen apart, like an ink pen, and mixed it together to make mascara. And I would apply it with a toothbrush,” she confessed in her TikTok video. “Now, as you can imagine, oh my God, the minty freshness that was on my eyeballs was burning my eyes.”

Eventually, Blanchard bought another inmate’s eye shadow palette for $50.

Blanchard recently split from her husband of two years, Ryan Anderson, who she married during her time in prison. On 28 March, People announced the two were separating, reposting Blanchard’s Facebook message.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou,” she wrote. “I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”