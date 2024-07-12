Gypsy Rose Blanchard responds to people questioning her ability to be a parent

Support truly

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has opened up about some of the concerns that have arisen from her being pregnant.

Blanchard first announced that she was pregnant on July 9 and was expecting her first child with her former fiancé Ken Urker. On Friday July 12 during an interview with Good Morning America, the 32-year-old media personality revealed that there were some people who questioned how fit she is to be a parent.

“I understand that with my past, there’s gonna be a lot of people that kind of question if I even should be a mother or even have children in my care,” she told the outlet.

Blanchard served more than eight years in Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after plotting to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn before being released in December 2023.

Despite her criminal background, Blanchard said that she hopes her past isn’t any indication of her future. “I know that I’m not perfect. I know that I have made mistakes in the past. And I will probably make minor mistakes going forward,” she said.

“But at the same time, I do know right from wrong. And learning from past mistakes is a growth that comes with time.”

“We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025,” Blanchard captioned her Instagram announcement, which featured several photos of the rekindled couple posing under a tree.

Blanchard and Urker had first met in 2018 in the middle of her prison sentence. The two were engaged in 2019 before Urker called it off in 2020. Blanchard had later moved on to her pen pal Ryan Anderson and the two got married in 2022 at the Correctional Center.

However, three months after her release from prison she announced their separation andTMZ reported that she and Urker were back together. Talking about their current relationship with the outlet in April, Blanchard said: “After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance.”

She added: “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Her pregnancy announcement had also included a YouTube video, acknowledging that there were rumors that she was pregnant ahead of the announcement.

“I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now and I’m happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant,” her video began, noting that her pregnancy was “not planned at all.”

She also took the time to address critics of the situation. “I know that there are going to be people that feel like I’m not ready to be a mother, and I don’t know if anyone’s really ready to become a mother,” Blanchard said.

“I don’t know anyone that said, ‘OK, I’m ready. I’m doing this.’”