Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Buffalo Bills played against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (January 19), pulling of a win to advance to the AFC championship against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since one of the Chiefs’ tight ends, Travis Kelce has gone public with his relationship with Taylor Swift, many people have highlighted just how often she gets shown on network coverage of the games. However, during Sunday’s game, the same could not be said for the celebrity fiancée of Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

“When the Chiefs are playing I constantly have to see Taylor Swift but I can’t get Hailee Steinfeld on my screen tonight?” one person questioned in a post on X/Twitter.

Another person agreed, posting, “They show Taylor Swift a hundred times a game but @CBSSports can’t give us one shot of Hailee Steinfeld?”

The Dickinson actor has largely remained out of the jumbotron since she first started dating Allen back in 2023; however, with the couple’s engagement back in November there was an assumption that Steinfeld would make more appearances.

Their engagement was first revealed in an Instagram post on November 29. In the post, Allen was captured down on one knee in front of Steinfeld, surrounded by a stunning arch of pink and red roses with a serene waterfront backdrop. The couple kept it simple, captioning the post with just one date: “Nov. 22.”

Steinfeld (left) and Allen (right) first began dating in 2023 ( Getty Images )

The announcement quickly garnered an outpouring of love. Fans, friends, and even Allen’s teammates flooded the comments, with NFL stars Taiwan Jones, Isaiah McKenzie, and Trevor Lawrence sharing their congratulations. Actor Chad Michael Murray, a Buffalo native, chimed in with a heartfelt, “Congrats brother!!!”

The Bills organization celebrated their quarterback’s big moment, commenting on Instagram, “LET’S GOOOOOO!!” and sharing the same photo on X writing, “Congratulations to @JoshAllenQB and @HaileeSteinfeld on their engagement.”

People have previously addressed the coverage of Swift during football games with even Kelce himself admitting that they “overdo it.”

“I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed,” the Chiefs tight end said in an October 2023 episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor,” Jason added. “What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?”

Kelce responded: “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think...”

Before his younger brother could continue his thought, the former Philadelphia Eagles player chimed in: “They’re overdoing it.”

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” Kelce agreed. “Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

Most recently, Swift was shown alongside WNBA player Caitlin Clark on Saturday as the Chiefs played the Houston Texans with a final score of 23 to 14.

The Bills will face the Chiefs on Sunday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. ET for the AFC Championship. The winner of that game will be playing in the Super Bowl on February 9.