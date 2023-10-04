Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce believes the National Football League’s coverage of his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift is a bit too much.

Following his game against the New York Jets on 1 October, the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the NFL broadcast on the most recent episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce. In conversation with his brother Jason, 35, the two addressed concerns from longtime football enthusiasts who were frustrated by the constant Swift references throughout Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Not only did the football league promote last Sunday’s game by speculating whether the Grammy winner will attend the Chiefs-Jets match, but cameras were constantly panning to the star-studded suite. During the game, Swift was joined an A-list group of guests, including her best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and actor Hugh Jackman.

The NFL also introduced a special segment with Carson Daly and The Voice, where the famed host attempted to explain the specifics of football to “Swifties.”

In the New Heights podcase episode, titled “The NFL Needs to Calm Down”, Jason asked his brother plainly whether he thought the football was “overdoing it” with the coverage of Swift during the game.

“I think everybody is just, like, overwhelmed,” the Chiefs tight end replied.

“Take away your feelings for Taylor,” Jason added. “What is your honest opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at the games?”

Seemingly beating around the bush, Kelce remarked: “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, it brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think...”

Before his younger brother could continue his thought, the Philadelphia Eagles player chimed in: “They’re overdoing it.”

“They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure,” Kelce agreed. “Especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

While sports lovers may not be too pleased with the NFL’s focus on Swift, the football league’s supposed obsession with ongoing Swift and Kelce dating rumours has paid off in terms of ratings. Per a Deadline report, NBC accumulated an average of 27m viewers, with a total of 29m tuning in during the second quarter.

“That’s gotta be an NFL record right there,” Jason told his younger brother, as he noted that about two million viewers were estimated to be female. “I think a few of them might have been there for Deadpool and, uh, Taylor.”

In the YouTube comments under the New Heights video podcast, fellow fans shared their opinions on the NFL’s coverage. “I agree the NFL needs to calm down. Pissing off football fans is not how you repay your boi [sic] for all he’s done for the sport,” one person wrote.

Another remarked: “Pity Taylor. All she ever wanted was to watch the football game. Now she’s being blamed and hated left and right.”

“The NFL needs to seriously tone it down and let Trav and Tay explore this beautiful thing they have going on in peace,” someone else said.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the brothers revealed the one person who was most delighted to see famous musicians, actors, and professional athletes all coming together for Sunday’s game was none other than “Mama Kelce,” aka Donna Kelce. On 1 October, the NFL players’ mother travelled from Philadelphia to New Jersey to watch both her sons play football on the same day.

“She’s been on top of the f***ing world, man,” Kelce told his older brother. He also acknowledged how his mother seemed to be loving the new guests in her family suite, watching her son play along with her. “I know mom enjoyed it,” Kelce confessed.

“I shot her a text. I didn’t get a chance to see her, so I shot her a text right after the game on the bus ride to the airport and was like: ‘Hey, mom, sorry I didn’t get to catch you before I left but I hope you enjoyed the game,’” he continued. “I appreciate you always trying to make it to both of our games.”

“She also told me thank you because she was in an alternate universe, she was sitting there with Deadpooland Wolverine,” Kelce added, referencing Reynolds’ and Jackman’s respective superhero movie characters. “It was a hot ticket, man, you know what I’m saying? That suite was rockin’.

“They were enjoying themselves. Somebody told me that everybody was enjoying themselves in that suite,” Kelce said.

Not only has NFL viewership increased since Swift began attending her rumoured boyfriend’s games, but jersey sales for the Chiefs tight end have reportedly spiked by 400 per cent, according to a report from the NFL’s e-commerce partner, Fanatics.