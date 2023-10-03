Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donna Kelce is reportedly cheering for the Travis-Taylor team.

Amid ongoing reports her 33-year-old son Travis Kelce is dating the Grammy winner, “Mama Kelce” and Swift have made it clear they’re getting to know each other as well – and according to sources, Swift’s been given the official “stamp of approval”.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has had both women in his corner for the past two weekends, supporting him in the stands while he helped his team defeat the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. There, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s was seen hugging Donna as they watched back-to-back Sunday games from the Kelce family suite.

If the not-so-subtle smiles and warm embraces weren’t enough to prove Donna has taken a liking to Swift, a source told People that Donna is enjoying spending time with the singer. “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth,” the source said.

What’s more, a separate source told the Daily Mail that Donna truly loves seeing her kids happy no matter the circumstance or person responsible. “Donna is a mom’s mom and only wants the best for her kids,” the source said.

“She is enjoying all that is happening with her kids and the residual effect it has had on her life, she’s in her 70s and is just having fun seeing her kids do so well, being in commercials, and being the most beloved person in the Kelce family, especially during game days,” they continued.

The source went on to directly address Donna’s thoughts on the time she’s spent with Swift thus far.

“As the last several weeks have gone on with all that is happening with Taylor and her son, she thinks that Taylor is as lovely of a person as one could be,” they alleged. “She wants Travis to be happy, and Taylor has been such an amazing person to Donna and they both have a genuine affection for each other.

“Donna speaks very highly of Taylor and has given the stamp of approval to Travis when it comes to his pick on who to date. Donna is looking forward to getting to know Taylor more and more.”

Donna also shared a video of her and Swift embracing during Sunday’s game to her Instagram. The post, which was shared by the official Sunday Night Football account, showed Swift wrapping her arms around Donna along with the caption: “Travis Kelce’s biggest fans.”

This past Sunday, Donna travelled from Philadelphia to New Jersey to watch her older son Jason, 35, play against the Washington Commanders before Travis’s game at MetLife Stadium. But before leaving Lincoln Financial Field, she snapped a photo with the famed “Jake from State Farm” aka actor Kevin Miles.

‘No ‘seemingly ranch‘ available at the Linc,’ Donna captions her Instagram story (Donna Kelce on Instagram)

In her Instagram story posted later that day, Donna referenced the viral Swift meme that erupted after her attendance at the 24 September Chiefs game. Her caption for the selfie with Miles read: “No ‘seemingly ranch‘ available at the Linc.”

The “seemingly ranch” inneundo was a nod to the social media user @tswifterastour, who posted a photo of Swift from the game at Arrowhead Stadium on X, formerly known as Twitter. The image featured Swift holding a plate of chicken nuggets with two sides of condiments.

“Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch,” the user’s tweet read.

The message blew up, receiving over 32.8 million views on the platform and attracting the attention of KFC, Heinz, and Hidden Valley Ranch.

“Our Ranch Queen,” KFC wrote on X, while Hidden Valley changed its handle to “Seemingly Ranch” and released limited-edition bottles of the condiment.