Taylor Swift linked arms with Sophie Turner as they left a Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, 1 October.

The “Cruel Summer” singer was pictured at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where her rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce was playing.

It comes after the 33-year-old musician was spotted chatting with Chiefs player’s mother, Donna, in the box seats at Arrowhead Stadium, before she was filmed leaving the stadium with Kelce as she headed to Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City.