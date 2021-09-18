Hailey Baldwin has spoken candidly about the realities of her marriage to Justin Bieber, with the model revealing it doesn’t bother her when she’s referred to as “Justin’s wife”.

The 24-year-old, who married the pop star in September 2018, discussed the public perception of her during an appearance on 4D with Demi Lovato on Friday, where she explained that, while she doesn’t mind being known by the moniker, she also has her own life, “own job,” and “own money”.

“When you marry someone that is really well known, you also accept that a lot of the time people are going to be like: ‘Oh yeah, that’s blah, blah blah’s wife.’ It doesn’t bother me,” Baldwin told Lovato, later adding: “At the end of the day, it doesn’t bother me when somebody’s like: ‘Oh, like, you’re Justin’s wife.’ I’m like: ‘Yeah, I’m Justin’s wife!’

“Because where’s the lie? We’re literally married.”

According to Baldwin, her comfort with the recognition stems from knowing that she still has her own career, her own friends and her own family.

However, although the model said she doesn’t mind being referred to as “Justin’s wife”, she told Lovato that it does bother her when “people try to take it and flip it and be like: ‘People wouldn’t know who you were if you weren’t his wife’”.

“It bothers me when people try to take it and flip it and be like: ‘People wouldn’t know who you were if you weren’t his wife.’ Because I disagree,” Baldwin said. “I’m sorry, but I disagree.”

Baldwin then went on to explain that, while she has “blended her whole life with this person”, she still has her own life, telling Lovato: “I have all my own work relationships, I do my own thing, I have my own job, I make my own money.”

During the interview, the 24-year-old also reflected on the period when she and Bieber, who were rumoured to be dating on-and-off during her teenage years, had separated, with Baldwin noting that she worked hard to establish herself during that time.

“There’s always been this association to him for a long time, because we’ve known each other for a long time and we dated when we were younger … but then when we split up and we didn’t talk for a very long time, I felt like I worked very hard to continue establishing who Hailey was. And I still work to establish that,” she said.

According to Baldwin, having independence in her relationship has been important to her since the beginning, with the model noting that she and Bieber sought help from a therapist and spent a lot of time talking and communicating to ensure their needs were met.

While speaking with Lovato, Baldwin also shut down claims that Bieber “mistreats” her, telling the Sorry Not Sorry singer that the narratives are “so far from the truth and it’s the complete and utter opposite”.

“I really am lucky to say I’m with someone who is extremely respectful of me, who makes me feel special every single day,” Baldwin added.

Earlier this week, fans rallied around the couple after they were taunted with chants of “Selena” in reference to Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez during their appearance on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Videos later circulated on social media appearing to show Bieber comforting Baldwin on the red carpet and urging her not to cry.