Hailey Bieber responds to Justin’s photos of him crying

Hailey Bieber has attempted to reassure fans who were worried about her husband, Justin.

The singer previously took to Instagram to post a carousel of photos including two of them with tears rolling down his face that have since been deleted. This led to many fans of the Grammy winner taking to the comments to see how he was doing mentally and expressing their general concern for the “Sorry” singer.

The post now only features images of him smiling along with one of him sitting in a car and another with him swimming in the ocean. However, the commenters were still hoping that Justin was doing well.

“Mental health is a huge problem in the world, please take care of yourself brother…” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “I hope those are real smiles. I hope you are doing well. You have friends in small places my dear, find your peace and comfort.”

Even his wife went on to leave a comment on the post that has also since been deleted, acknowledging that her husband was crying as she wrote, “a pretty crier” alongside an emoji with a teardrop.

The singer seemed to brush off the tear-filled post as he went on to post more random photo dumps on his Instagram page of him performing or more images of him smiling.

https://www.instagram.com/justinbieber/p/C6SG_IoPESb

Hailey’s comment comes just two months after she took to her Instagram stories about the “rumours” that were circulating about her.

She specifically touched on how people shouldn’t believe everything they see online. “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 per cent of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” Hailey wrote at the time.

“So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Her story appeared to be stemmed from a previous statement by her father, Stephen Baldwin, who was telling his followers to send prayers to both his daughter and son-in-law.

The post, made in February, was a reshare of Victor Marx’s post, which showed Justin singing the song “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever” while playing the guitar with a caption that read, “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord.”

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face,” Marx wrote.

It is still unclear why exactly prayers were being asked for at the time and Hailey along with Justin, have not addressed the posts.

The couple first met back when Justin was on the Today show in 2009. They went on to be spotted together occasionally throughout the years before announcing their engagement in 2018.

To make the announcement the “Peaches” singer took to Instagram with a lengthy caption. “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” he wrote at the time. “So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

“I promise to lead our family with honoUr and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

After getting married in a Manhattan courthouse in 2018, the two celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary back in September.