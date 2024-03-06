Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hailey Bieber has spoken out about the “rumours” that have recently been circulating about her on social media.

The model took to her Instagram Story to clarify theories that she’s seen appear on specific platforms like TikTok, writing that people shouldn’t always believe what they read.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100 per cent of the time wrong. Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…” her Instagram Story post read. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

The Rhode founder’s statement comes after her father, Stephen Baldwin, had taken to his own Instagram to ask his followers to leave prayers for Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber.

Baldwin reshared a 26 February post by Victor Marx, the famed humanitarian on YouTube, in which Justin was seen playing guitar and singing “I Could Sing of Your Love Forever.” The on-screen caption read: “Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord.”

“There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face,” Marx noted.

Baldwin reshared Marx’s Instagram Reel with the same emotional message. The Reel has since expired from The Usual Suspects actor’s story. At this time, it’s not clear why the prayers for the young couple were requested.

Since both Baldwin’s and Marx’s posts, Hailey, 27, has taken to her Instagram Story to share several photos. The beauty mogul has reposted other Stories of fans using her Rhode products and published a mirror selfie that shows her in an oversized leather jacket, baggy denim, and pointed-toe heels.

In the comments section of Marx’s video, worried fans extended prayers to the A-list couple, hoping everything was okay.

“Covering them both in prayer,” one woman wrote, while another viewer said: “Omg... I woke up praying for him and Hailey, they where in my dreams I could not see them but I know that it was Justin Bieber.”

“What happened ? Are they okay,” a confused individual questioned.

A fourth person noted: “I do pray for them and many others in Hollywood.”

“Been praying for Justin and Hailey for a while. They are a beautiful couple and I hope their marriage will sustain and Justin’s health is getting better too,” one Instagram user added.

In 2022, the 30-year-old “Lonely” singer was forced to cancel his tour due to an unforeseen medical condition. Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a “virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he explained.

Speaking to his fans on social media, Justin remarked: “As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

“I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better,” he continued. “Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”