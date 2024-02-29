Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Actor Stephen Baldwin has asked fans to “pray” for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, sparking concerns for the pop star’s health.

On 26 February, the 57-year-old actor shared a cryptic Instagram Story post asking for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law. Baldwin reposted an Instagram Reel from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, who wrote over a clip of the “Peaches” singer playing the guitar: “Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

While the Usual Suspects actor didn’t clarify why the couple - who have been married since 2018 - needed prayers from fans, the post instantly garnered much concern over Bieber’s current health status.

The “Love Yourself” singer has been open with fans in recent years about his ongoing health journey. In June 2022, Bieber announced that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome - a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve.

He revealed the diagnosis after he was forced to postpone his Justice World Tour concert dates due to an undisclosed illness at the time. Bieber posted a video on Instagram to show how he had begun experiencing “full paralysis” on the right side of his face.

“Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on,” he said in the video, posted on 10 June 2022. “Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

“As you can see this eye is not blinking,” Bieber said, while demonstrating the lack of movement in his right eye. “I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he explained.

“This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously, my body’s telling me that I gotta slow down,” Bieber added. “I hope you guys understand and I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

“But in the meantime, this ain’t it,” he quipped. “I gotta go get my rest on, so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be.”

He assured fans: “I’m gonna get better and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal, it’s just time and we don’t know much time it’s gonna be.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is the same virus that causes chickenpox and shingles. It primarily affects adults over the age of 60 who have previously had chickenpox and it rarely affects children.

There are two main symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The first is a painful rash, often with blisters, in and around one ear. The other main symptom is facial paralysis on the same side of the affected ear. Both symptoms often occur at the same time, but one can flare up without the other. Other possible signs of the condition include ear pain, hearing loss, tinnitus, dry mouth, and a change in taste.

Days later, Bieber shared an update with fans regarding his health condition. In an Instagram Story post, the “What Do You Mean?” singer wrote: “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

“I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing [sic].”

He added: “I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”

His wife Hailey maintained her support for Bieber throughout his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. In an interview with Good Morning America in June 2022, the Rhode Beauty founder provided fans a positive health update.

“He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day,” she said at the time. “He’s feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he’s going to be totally ok.”

She continued: “I’m just grateful that he’s fine.

The model also thanked “fans, friends, family” for their “support” throughout his health struggle, adding: “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing.”

Around the same time as Bieber’s diagnosis, his wife had also experienced her own health scare. In March 2022, Hailey was hospitalised due to “stroke-like symptoms” and underwent a procedure to close a hole in her heart. Doctors later discovered that she had experienced a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), often called a mini-stroke, due to a blood clot in her brain. They also learned that she had a PFO, a small opening in her heart that usually closes after birth, which was discovered through a transcranial doppler test.

Speaking about their dual health scares on Good Morning America, Hailey admitted that the experience allowed them to be “upfront” with each other and brought them “a lot closer” together.

“Going through this together, you’re being there for each other and supporting each other and there’s just something that really bonds you through these times,” she said. “So that’s what I think is the silver lining in these crazy times.”

While Bieber remained optimistic about his health journey, he was later forced to cancel the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour in October 2022. He had previously cancelled 12 dates in October, but was due to resume the shows in Dubai later that month. In a statement on social media, Bieber’s team emphasised that he was “taking a break from touring to make his health a priority”.

Nearly nine months after his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, Bieber gave fans an update about his ongoing recovery. He posted a video to Instagram of himself smiling from both sides of his face, reassuring fans that he was slowly regaining movement.

Bieber and his wife have yet to publicly comment on Baldwin’s request for prayers. However, the pair stepped out on 28 February to attend a late-night church service at the Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Justin and Hailey Bieber and Stephen Baldwin for comment.