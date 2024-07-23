Hailey Bieber reveals why she hid her pregnancy for six months

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Hailey Bieber has revealed why she kept the first six months of her pregnancy a secret.

The 27-year-old model, who’s currently expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, opened up about keeping her personal life out of the spotlight during an interview with W Magazine, published on July 23. Hailey noted that while she announced in May that she was having a baby, she was already six months into her pregnancy by then.

She also explained why she was able to hide her growing baby for many months. “I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time,” she said. “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

However, she confessed that she didn’t enjoy keeping her pregnancy underwraps, since it changed how she went out about living her life.

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” the Rhode founder continued. “But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.”

In May, Hailey and Justin took to Instagram to announce that they’re expecting, as they shared the same video on their respective accounts. In the vintage-style clip, the A-list couple were seen sharing a kiss outside, with the model dressed in a white lace off-the-shoulder dress with a headwrap draped over her hair, along with a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, the “Baby” singer wore a black backwards cap and black fuzzy coat for the occasion.

She then read a piece of paper as a man in a cream suit stood in between the couple, during what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony. The video then shared a close-up look of Hailey cradling her baby bump, while another black and white photo in the post captured Justin taking snaps of his wife posing.

Elsewhere in her interview with W Magazine, Hailey reflected on her relationship of six years, as she and her partner are about to become first-time parents together. While she noted that getting married at age 21 was the best choice for her, she’s not necessarily encouraging others to do that.

“I wouldn’t tell a 21-year-old in the chair right there: ‘I think you should get married.’ It’s really each individual’s experience,” she explained.

Hailey then expressed how she’s making the most out of her and Justin’s quality time together, before they wlecome their first child.

“In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like: ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she said. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

She also hit back at some of the scrutiny she’s faced since the beginning of her relationship, including speculation that they’re headed for a breakup.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she said.

Hailey acknowledged that while she’s tried to ignore the criticism, that doesn’t change how much she’s been “hurt” by it.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” she continued. “I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”