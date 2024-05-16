Hailey Bieber sparks debate with ‘weird’ pregnancy craving

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy snack reveal has sparked a conversation about unusual pregnancy cravings.

The Rhode founder announced she and Justin Bieber were expecting their first child together on 10 May. Since then, she’s slowly started to share details of her pregnancy on social media, posting a carousel of photos highlighting her bump and admitting the weird three-part food combo she’s been obsessed with.

On 15 May, Hailey, 27, took to her Instagram story to cheekily confess she’s been eating the same snack recently – egg salad on a pickle with hot sauce. The beauty mogul snapped a picture of the concoction, hot sauce dripping down the sides of the pickle from the egg topping. Anticipating criticism, Hailey asked her followers not to judge her for the snack that may not be everyone’s preferred choice.

“Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce, and no you’re not allowed to judge,” her caption read.

Online, the style icon’s fans contemplated whether her craving could be considered “weird” or if it was something they’d try and enjoy even if they weren’t pregnant.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user said: “I’m not even pregnant and I’d devour that lmao.”

Hailey Bieber reveals her recent pregnancy craving ( Hailey Bieber on Instagram )

“This actually sounds incredible and should be served everywhere,” another agreed.

Another woman noted: “Pregnancy cravings can be so random. I remember my friend craving pickles and ice cream together.”

Meanwhile, a fourth follower argued that Bieber’s snack obsession was “bizarre.” But is it the most bizarre?

Arnaldo Torres, the Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital’s chair of OB/GYN, previously said: “In any case, cravings can be sweet, salty, sour or spicy. And individual cravings can vary significantly over the course of a woman’s pregnancy.”

Among the many celebrities who have been pregnant, a handful have revealed their pregnancy cravings, questioning whether people think theirs is the most odd.

In 2023, Rumer Willis was pregnant with her and Derek Richard Thomas’ first child. During her pregnancy, she spoke to People about her snack go-to. “Sauerkraut, strawberry ice cream, and lemonade,” she admitted, clarifying that the lemonade had to be “super cheap”.

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, took to Instagram while she was pregnant in 2017 to reveal what his partner was itching to eat. “I was told there would be cravings. I was not told they would be these,” he said. “Zucchini, asparagus and… what’s this one called again? Artichoke. There we go.”

When Angelina Jolie was pregnant with her twins, her friend exposed a variety of favourite snacks she had. Her close confidant confessed to OK Magazine: “She’s been eating onion rings with mustard and a box of chocolates in the same sitting! She loves these bars that are dark chocolate and cinnamon mixed with Mexican chiles for an added kick.”

Gigi Hadid couldn’t get enough of the sought-after “everything bagel” seasoning, while Kylie Jenner was admittedly addicted to Eggo waffles. Jessica Alba told Latina Magazine that she loved watermelon when pregnant with her daughter, Haven.

In 2018, Cardi B took to X to share her pregnancy craving: “I hate red Doritos but for some reason I want red Doritos with sour cream and cheese and guacamole.”