Woman shares ‘embarrassing’ before-and-after photo her hairdresser posted of her hair in viral TikTok

A woman has shared the “embarrassing” before-and-after photos her hairstylist posted of her hair transformation in a viral TikTok.

This week, Gabbi Watkinson, who goes by the username @gabbiwatkinson on TikTok, uploaded a video captioned: “Thinking about the time my hairdresser put a before and after pic of me on Instagram.”

In the clip, Watkinson then shared a screen recording of a WhatsApp group showing the reactions from her friends, with Watkinson acknowledging that the before photo looks like she’s “been on bed rest for like six years”.

“It does look like one of those doll head things where you practise hair,” one of her friends commented, while Watkinson said she was “mortified” and joked that she was going to “report” the post.

After sharing the reactions to the photo, which Watkinson told her friends was taken right after waking up in the morning and going straight to the hair salon, Watkinson then shared the photo posted to the stylist’s Instagram.

In the before photo, Watkinson’s brunette hair can be seen matted and tangled in the back, while the after shows her hair transformed into a blonde colour, with no tangles or knots.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 1m times, with hundreds of people expressing their shock over the before photo.

“It looks like one of those synthetic wigs you get with a Halloween witch costume,” one person commented, while another asked: “So you didn’t brush it for three years before your appointment?”

“I have never laughed this hard in my life,” someone else wrote.

Others were concerned by the photo, with many viewers asking Watkinson how her hair could have gotten that tangled, while others praised the hairstylist for the impressive results.

“Credit to the hairdresser though, omg,” one viewer commented.