Naomi Osaka, Cardi B, Wyclef Jean and other celebrities make appeals for Haiti after earthquake

Celebrities and public figures are using their platforms to appeal for support for Haiti after a powerful earthquake struck the country.

On Saturday, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, leaving at least 700 people dead and thousands more injured, according to officials.

Following the disaster, celebrities including Cardi B, Naomi Osaka, Wyclef Jean and Rick Ross posted on social media, sharing well-wishes and prayers for the country.

“I got a soft spot for Haiti and its people. They my cousins. I pray for Haiti they go thru soo much [sic],” Cardi B tweeted. “God please cover that land and its people.”

Rick Ross addressed the situation on Twitter as well, where the rapper wrote: “Haiti birth some of the strongest spirits and people I know but now is when we must pray and extend ourselves to the people and Haiti.”

Tennis star Osaka, whose father is Haitian, also pledged her support for Haiti’s relief efforts, revealing that she would donate her earnings from the Western & Southern Open next week to the nation, which is currently under a state of emergency.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break,” the four-time Grand Slam champion wrote on Twitter.

“I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti.

“I know our ancestors’ blood is strong we’ll keep rising.”

Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean, who previously founded a now-defunct charitable organisation to help Haiti, and who released a song titled Earthquake after the country was hit by a catastrophic earthquake in 2010, also used social media to implore people to do what they can to help the impoverished nation.

“Today, once again, said to report, Haiti is hit with another earthquake, and I encourage everybody, please do your part so that we can help the country,” Jean said in a video posted to Instagram.

In the caption, the Haitian-born musician also acknowledged the role climate change plays in natural disasters, writing: “Another earthquake hits Haiti. As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island.”

In light of the disaster, celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés, who founded the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, revealed that the organisation, which feeds people in areas struck by natural disaster, would be arriving in Haiti today.

“#ChefsforHaiti already in action after the earthquake… Additional @WCKitchen Relief Team arriving today!” Andrés wrote on Twitter.

“Proud to be helping our local Haiti partners saving lives with funding and soon food… Next we will set up kitchen in affected areas in the South.”

You can find the latest updates about the Haiti earthquake here.