The search for survivors has begun in Haiti after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people.

Officials registered at least 304 fatalities and more than 1,800 people injured from the quake on Saturday evening, as they assessed the extensive damage to homes and buildings.

The quake comes over a decade after a disastrous 7.0-magnitude shock in 2010 that struck closer to the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince, killing an estimated 220,000 people.

Ariel Henry, the country’s prime minister, said on Saturday that local hospitals, particularly in the city of Les Cayes, were “overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people”.

“The needs are enormous. We must take care of the injured and fractured, but also provide food, aid, temporary shelter and psychological support,” Mr Henry added.