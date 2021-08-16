Haiti earthquake – live: Death toll rises to 1,297 as country braces for tropical storm Grace
The death toll from a devastating earthquake that rocked Haiti has risen to 1,297, officials have said as rescuers desperately search through the rubble of destroyed buildings for survivors.
Thousands more people are injured and displaced from their homes after the magnitude 7.2 quake struck on Saturday.
Hospitals in the Caribbean country are buckling under huge patient numbers while aid workers struggle to get supplies to the worst affected areas.
"There has been nothing. No help, nothing from the government," Jennie Auguste, a resident of the southwestern part of the country said.
Rescue and aid efforts could be hampered by a tropical depression sweeping the Caribbean. Storm Grace has already hit the Dominican Republic and is expected to reach Haiti on Monday and Tuesday, with rain and wind speeds of 40-50mph.
The civil protection agency said Haitians must expect strong winds, heavy rain, rough seas, landslides and flooding.
Key facts
- Earthquake hit west Haiti on Saturday
- Epicentre about 12km (7.5 miles) from the town of Saint-Louis du Sud
- Tremors felt in Port-au-Prince, around 125km away (77 miles)
- Tremors also felt in the Dominican Republic
- At least 1,297 people, although officials fear true figure could be much higher
- At least 7,000 homes were destroyed and 5,000 more damaged
Celebrities make appeal for relief
Celebrities and public figures are using their platforms to appeal for support for Haiti after a powerful earthquake struck the country.
Cardi B, Naomi Osaka, Wyclef Jean and Rick Ross posted on social media, sharing well-wishes and prayers for the country.
My colleague Chelsea Ritschel reports:
Why are earthquakes so devastating in Haiti?
The powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday killed hundreds and injured thousands more. The destruction comes just 11 years after a temblor killed tens of thousands of people, if not hundreds of thousands. Some 100,000 buildings were destroyed in the 2010 quake.
As rescuers search for survivors in the Caribbean nation, here's a look at why Haiti has had so many devastating earthquakes over the centuries and why they are often so devastating:
Prepare for flooding and mudslides, civil protection agency tells Haitians
Haiti’s civil protection agency is warning the public to prepare for mudslides and flooding as storm Grace hits.
Weather forecasters say the tropical weather system could arrive by Monday and remain until Tuesday.
The centre of storm may pass north of where the quake struck, although it is still expected to impact rescue efforts, officials say.
Full report: Death toll rises to nearly 1,300 after 7.2 magnitude earthquake
My colleague Lamiat Sabin has more detais on damage caused by the quake:
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Haiti earthquake disaster
