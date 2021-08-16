✕ Close Moment woman and child rescued from rubble after Haiti quake

The death toll from a devastating earthquake that rocked Haiti has risen to 1,297, officials have said as rescuers desperately search through the rubble of destroyed buildings for survivors.

Thousands more people are injured and displaced from their homes after the magnitude 7.2 quake struck on Saturday.

Hospitals in the Caribbean country are buckling under huge patient numbers while aid workers struggle to get supplies to the worst affected areas.

"There has been nothing. No help, nothing from the government," Jennie Auguste, a resident of the southwestern part of the country said.

Rescue and aid efforts could be hampered by a tropical depression sweeping the Caribbean. Storm Grace has already hit the Dominican Republic and is expected to reach Haiti on Monday and Tuesday, with rain and wind speeds of 40-50mph.

The civil protection agency said Haitians must expect strong winds, heavy rain, rough seas, landslides and flooding.