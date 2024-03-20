Halle Bailey’s boyfriend surprises her with a personalised awards ceremony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If anyone tries to tell you romance is dead, kindly direct them to Halle Bailey. And more specifically, her boyfriend, DDG, as footage of the couple recently went viral to the delight of fans of The Little Mermaid star.

In the clip, DDG is seen surprising the mother of their newborn son Halo, by hosting the first annual “Halle Awards”, a ceremony dedicated to the 23-year-old singer. As Bailey cradles Halo in her arms, YouTuber and rap star DDG, 26, asks her to take a seat.

“I’m very suspicious,” she says. “What are you doing?”

DDG proceeds to announce the nominees for the first award, Best Catsitter. Of course, Bailey is the only one up for the accolade, but DDG makes it a point to repeat her name multiple times over as if referring to different people.

He goes on to hand her mini-trophies for Best Woman, Best Artist, Best Sweetheart, Best Partner, and Best Mother. The collectables eventually get too much to handle as a crying baby demands attention on her hip. But DDG placates the whiny infant and Bailey when he picks up Halo to help him present his girlfriend with the award for best mom.

Some observers saw the gesture as a consolation for Bailey, who didn’t win any of the three awards she was nominated for at the recent NAACP Image Awards.

Either way, fans of the couple gushed over the heartwarming salute when Instagram user Shadow Act shared the video, first posted on DDG’s Snapchat.

One follower wrote: “I don’t care who say what [about] DDG& HALLE. This is my favorite love story.”

Another added: “Love this for them so much.”

“Y’all, if she shows up pregnant again, we know why. I love this for them,” a third quipped.

Bailey and DDG confirmed their relationship in March 2022, stepping out together for the first time in January at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. In the months that followed, the pair appeared side-by-side on red carpets, attended Milan Fashion Week, and publicly supported one another’s projects online.

On 6 January 2024, the “Angel” vocalist announced the birth of their first child after previously refusing to confirm or deny the pregnancy rumours swirling about. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son ... welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you️,” Bailey wrote on Instagram.

The next day, DDG followed Bailey’s lead, opening up about becoming a first-time parent on his YouTube channel.

“Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn’t choose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She’s a great mom. Like it’s crazy. She’s amazing,” he admitted.