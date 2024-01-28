Halle Bailey responds to critics claiming she ‘lied’ about her pregnancy rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halle Bailey has called out the internet sleuths who accused her of “lying” about her pregnancy.

The 23-year-old actress isn’t letting the critics get away with their wrongful accusations. Bailey, who recently welcomed her first baby earlier this month with rapper DDG, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to set the record straight.

On the popular social media platform, people labeled Bailey a “liar,” claiming she “gaslit” people when it came to the pregnancy rumours swirling about early on. Though fans suspected The Little Mermaid lead was expecting, she and DDG didn’t confirm the news until their child was born a few weeks ago.

“I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it,” the original X user wrote on 27 January. “Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same ‘desperate’ people to know every little detail.”

Rather than letting the negative commentary go, Bailey responded to the individual directly and commented below their message. The singer argued she was always honest.

She proclaimed: “I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went. I’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”

“And i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you,” Bailey continued.

A harsh individual felt the need to ridicule Bailey after her reply. “Halle, baby. Kill it. You didn’t tell us bout the baby then. You didn’t speak then. Dont speak now & leave us out the conversation. Enjoy your jit in peace. We don’t care,” the blunt X user added.

Again, Bailey felt the urge to respond to the crude individual attacking her.

She wrote: “If u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine.”

An hour later, the songwriter followed up her previous message with an honest admission.

Bailey said: “Lol my hormones have been on 10 recently so i’m gonna go back to staying off twitter.”

Among the hate, the A-listers supporters spoke up to try and help silence the online backlash. Her devoted fans published remarks telling the critics to back off.

“But when she was trying to enjoy her pregnancy in peace y’all was steady coming at her i’m confused,” one person noted, while another said: “Literally proving her point. Halle wanted a relaxing pregnancy, yall was the ones bending over backwards trying to “expose” her.”