Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Halle Bailey has called ex-boyfriend DDG out for featuring their 11-month-old son, Halo, in a livestream.

DDG – whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr – and his son first appeared in YouTuber Kai Cenat’s live stream on Wednesday (November 6). When Cent met Halo for the first time, he also gave the 11-month-old – who was sitting on his father’s lap – a few gifts.

However, while the livestream was taking place, Bailey made it clear that she did not give her ex permission to include their child in the broadcast.

“Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight.” she wrote on X/Twitter in a since-deleted post. “I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people.”

The Little Mermaid star concluded: “I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified especially when I am out of town.”

However, Bailey has since deactivated her X account after fans called her hypocritical as she has shared photos and videos of her baby on her own social media channels.

Halle Bailey and DDG announced their break-up in October this year ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“‘In front of millions of people’ - and then has pictures of Halo on her account with millions of likes,” one person wrote on X.

“Girl bye ddg ain’t do nun wrong,” argued another. “That’s his baby too. & if anything if u felt some way you could’ve CALLED [DDG].”

A third added: “Halle Bailey ‘I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people’

“Also Halle: Making content just about everyday on her snapchat with Halo, where she makes money & millions watch her daily.”

Others, meanwhile, were more sympathetic about Bailey being upset.

“As a mother, it’s completely understandable that she would be upset, especially when her child’s privacy is involved,” one wrote.

“When Kanye said he doesn’t want his kids online, Black Twitter rallied behind him with pitchforks to burn Kim,” another wrote. “Halle Bailey says the exact same thing and now she’s the devil? Why do y’all hate women so badly?”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Bailey and DDG for comment.

DDG announced his and Bailey’s split last month. They were first romantically linked in 2022, and they welcomed their child, Halo, around the end of 2023.

“Dear friends and supporters, after much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways,” DDG wrote in a statement. “The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared.”

He continued: “Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other.”

DDG also clarified that both he and Bailey will be focusing on their “individual journeys,” in addition to “our roles as co-parents.”

“As we navigate this transition we ask for your understanding and support. Thank you for your love and encouragement,” he concluded.

Bailey and the rapper announced the birth of their son in January 2024, following months of pregnancy speculation. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son ... welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you️,” Bailey wrote on Instagram at the time.