Halle Bailey reveals son’s birth after fans’ pregnancy speculation

Halle Bailey has delighted fans with the announcement of her son’s birth, following months of pregnancy speculation.

The Little Mermaid actor and singer, 23, shared an image late on Saturday (6 January) showing a newborn’s hand grabbing hers, with the name “Halo” engraved on the baby’s bracelet.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey began her caption.

Halle Bailey announces her newborn son, Halo (Getty / Instagram / Halle Bailey)

“Welcome to the world my halo… the world is desperate to know you,” she added, nodding to her fans’ curiosity about whether she has been pregnant for several months.

Bailey has been in a relationship with the rapper and social media figure DDG since 2022. He posted the same picture to his Instagram page, adding the caption: “My biggest blessing by far, son son… never been so in love, baby halo.”

In response to Bailey’s post, several fans and fellow celebrities have left congratulatory messages.

Nicki Minaj wrote: “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama!”

Bailey’s former Grown-ish castmate Yara Shahidi added: “Welcome Halo!” while singer Jojo sent well-wishes to the new mother: “Congratulations beautiful Angel!!!!!”

Halle Bailey and DDG have welcomed a son called Halo (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The second half of 2023 saw Bailey dodging frequent speculation about whether she was pregnant after consistently wearing loose-fitting clothing.

On one occasion, Bailey responded to a comment made about her having a “pregnancy nose”.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay,” she said in her response. “You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she continued. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

In December, she expressed her gratitude for her “real supporters who are respectful of women’s bodies”.

She continued on her Instagram Stories: “Being under a microscope is not easy but for the real ones who show unconditional love religiously I appreciate you. I feel so blessed and grateful.”

Bailey, who stars in the Golden Globes-nominated musical film The Color Purple, has also opened up about how much love is an inspiration for her music.

Referring to her romance with DDG in an interview with Cosmopolitan last year, she pointed out that love is “something [she’s] experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like: ‘whoa’ in your brain”. At the time, she added that “this is my first deep, deep, real love”.