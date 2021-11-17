Halle Berry has spoken candidly about the positive impact her relationship with Van Hunt has had on her ability to parent her children.

The Catwoman star, 55, who confirmed she was dating the Dust singer in September 2020, discussed their relationship during a new interview with Women’s Health, where she claimed that is has made her a “much better mother”.

According to Berry, who shares daughter Nahla, 13, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, eight, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, she wishes she had met Hunt sooner, so she “could have loved him longer”.

The actor also acknowledged the benefits the relationship has brought her, explaining that she feels “so fulfilled” and happy in life, as a mother and as an artist.

“I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist,” Berry said, adding: “I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Berry revealed that she often feels guilty co-parenting her children with their fathers, but that being a good mother means prioritising oneself first.

“I have two different daddies , and I see [my kids] half the time,” Berry said, with the mother-of-two explaining that she frequently seeks help about how to make the best decisions for her children, but that she is still left feeling guilty and like she “should’ve done better”.

However, she also noted that, at the same time, she is “reminded that we always have to take care of ourselves first, because I can’t be a good mother for my children if I’m not fundamentally happy and feeling good about myself”.

Hunt has also spoken about the positive impacts of his relationship with Berry, with the singer, who is a father to a son named Drake, previously telling Entertainment Tonight that the union has turned him into a “completely different person”.

“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life,” he said.