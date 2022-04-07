Halle Berry has jokingly addressed a viral tweet about one of her ‘90s hairstyles.

This week, Xay Yarbroux, who goes by the username @hoodopulence on Twitter, shared a photo of the Bruised star taken at The Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas in 1998. For the occasion, Berry opted for a blue sheer dress, which featured a design of rhinestones across the chest, while the actor’s hair, which appeared to be a reddish hue with blonde highlights, was styled in a long pixie cut with volume at the top and bangs.

The unearthed throwback photo prompted Yarbroux to make a comparison between Berry’s look and Reba McEntire’s, with the tweet reading: “Halle looks like she about to sing ‘a single mom who works too hard, who loves her kids and never stops,’” in reference to McEntire’s 2001 song I’m a Survivor and the hairstyle she wore in the early 2000s.

The tweet, which was liked more than 23,00 times, prompted a range of amused reactions, with one person tweeting the lyrics:“With gentle hands and the heart of a fighter,” while another joked that the photo showed “Halle McEntire”.

Yarbroux’s comparison also prompted a response from Berry herself, who quote-tweeted the tweet and wrote: “... and what about it?” along with a laughing face emoji.

Berry’s reply has been liked more than 75,000 times, with fans praising both the Moonfall actor and McEntire.

“Love when a queen recognises another queen!” one person tweeted, while another replied: “You and Reba are legends!”

“Legends respect legends,” someone else noted.

According to another fan, Berry being active on Twitter “is one of the greatest things to have happened”.

Yarbroux also replied to Berry’s reaction to his tweet, writing in reply: “LMAO no I love it.” In a follow-up to his own viral tweet, he added: “Btw I love me some Halle Berry.”

This is not the first time Berry has addressed some of her past hairstyles, as she previously responded with laughing emojis after a fan compared the blunt bob and bang hairstyle that she debuted at the 2021 Oscars hairstyle to a photo of a man wearing a wig.

Berry later confirmed that the Oscars’ hairstyle was just temporary when she shared a selfie on Twitter shortly after, in which she could be seen wearing her hair in long waves.

“Oscars bob… just kidding,” the Catwoman star wrote.