Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Halle Berry has claimed her ex-husband Olivier Martinez is delaying their agreed-upon co-parenting therapy sessions in favour of holidaying in France.

The Catwoman star and the French actor met on the set of the critically eviscerated 2012 diving thriller Dark Tide. They were married from 2013 to 2016, and had been undergoing an extremely lengthy divorce battle until 2023. They share one child, Maceo, their 10-year-old son.

In legal documents seen by The New York Post, Berry, 57, alleged that Martinez, 58, “unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy altogether until September because he was travelling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles”.

According to the court documents filed in Los Angeles last week, they were supposed to have completed six sessions by 14 June. “It is now July 26, 2024, and they have not even started,” the document stated.

Berry claimed that “Olivier has effectively unilaterally decided to take ‘the summer off’”, noting that the therapy sessions take place on Zoom.

Berry claimed that she has been met with “resistance and conflict”, despite “trying everything to foster a better co-parenting relationship with Olivier”.

She alleged her ex “has chosen to repeatedly violate agreements and court orders with careless disregard”.

“To him, the terms of the parties’ stipulated court orders are simply suggestions to follow when it benefits him and which he ignores when it does not fit his alienation agenda,” the document read.

open image in gallery Martinez and Berry in 2012 ( Getty Images )

Berry said that “none of this is good for the parties, and it is certainly not good for Maceo”, and she wants a judge to force Martinez to attend the sessions.

Martinez has denied Berry’s allegations, and claimed she filed her request when she “knew” he’d be travelling.

In a response seen by InTouch, his team claimed Berry “is constantly attempting to harass and strong-arm Respondent [Martinez] by forcing him into ‘submission’ using her wealth, and the legal professionals at her disposal”.

When the pair finalised their divorce last summer, it was agreed that, in addition to sharing joint legal and physical custody of their child, Berry would pay her ex $8,000 a month in child support, as well as an additional 4.3 per cent of any income she makes that’s above $2m.

Berry also agreed to pay for her son’s private school tuition, extracurricular activities, therapist, and health insurance.