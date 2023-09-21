Halsey confirms she’s dating Avan Jogia with PDA display

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halsey confirmed that she’s dating Avan Jogia with a loved-up PDA display in California.

The new couple seemingly took their relationship public while on a Monday night date in Los Angeles after months of speculation swirling around the pair.

Jogia was spotted with his arm wrapped around the Without Me singer as they watched a live performance at the Cara Hotel in the city’s Los Feliz neighbourhood.

They were photographed giggling and talking as other people milled about around them. The Choose Love actor donned a black leather trench coat with a blue button-down and paint-splattered pants, while the pop star sported a grey t-shirt, black jeans, and a leather jacket. She accessorised the look with a black studded belt, yellow pumps, and a black Yves Saint Laurent handbag.

Fans have reportedly spotted the pair at multiple Los Angeles hot spots over the past couple of months, including shopping at the Silver Lake flea market over the weekend. Earlier in the summer, they were spotted by photographers soaking up the sun on a beach in Barcelona, Spain.

Five months ago, Halsey split from her boyfriend of two years, Alev Aydin, with whom she shares a two-year-old son named Ender Ridley. On 5 April, Halsey filed for full physical custody of Ender, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. Per the documents, the singer reportedly requested that they be granted joint legal custody as well as joint expenses with visitation rights.

A source told the outlet that Halsey “had to file that way” so that she could “bring their son with” her on tour. Although neither Aydin nor Halsey have addressed their split on social media, the source said that their split was “totally amicable,” and added: “They are co-parenting, they are going to raise their son together.”

In the past, Halsey has been linked to multiple musicians including the 1975’s Matty Healy before she rose to fame. In a 2015 interview with Billboard, the Closer chart topper described what their relationship was like: “I spent a lot of time watching him and he spent a lot of time loving being watched.”

The singer went on to also be linked to Machine Gun Kelly and was later involved in a tumultuous, on-and-off relationship with G-Eazy.

The pair met in July 2017 and split for the first time a year later in light of cheating allegations. They reconciled in August but ended things between them once and for all that fall, with Halsey casting a G-Eazy lookalike in the music video for her hit song Without Me which depicted the ups and downs of a toxic relationship.

She then dated musician Yungblud from January to October 2019. “Sometimes. People break up,” Halsey wrote in a since-deleted tweet shortly after the split was announced. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up. Sometimes. It just happens. Because life is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

Before the pandemic, Halsey dated American Horror Story actor Evan Peters but things fizzled in February 2020. A year later, Halsey announced that she was expecting her son.

Jogia, who rose to fame acting on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, reportedly dated actress Zoey Deutch for five years from 2012 to 2017.